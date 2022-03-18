AURORA | Roster for Team West in the sixth annual A-Town All-Stars Boys basketball game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Overland High School:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM WEST (Away Team, wearing dark jerseys)

No. 0 — Victor Harp, 6-foot-5, F, sr., Overland (profile)

No. 1 — Xander Smith, 6-foot-0, G, sr., Hinkley (profile)

No. 2 — TaRea Fulcher, 5-foot-10, G, jr., Regis Jesuit (profile)

No. 3 — Brayden Maldonado, 6-foot, G, sr., Smoky Hill (profile)

No. 4 — A’jhzan Williams, 5-foot-10, G, sr., Vista PEAK (profile)

No. 10 — Oriel Bailey, 6-foot-4, F, soph., Gateway (profile)

No. 22 — Connor Yslas, 6-foot-6, C, sr., Cherokee Trail (profile)

No. 23 — Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil, 6-foot-5, G, sr., Eaglecrest (profile)

No. 24 — Anthony Harris Jr., 6-foot-5, F, sr., Smoky Hill (profile)

No. 24 — Kyle Sandler, 6-foot-6, F, sr., Regis Jesuit (profile)

Coach: Keenon Clement, Vista PEAK

Selected by unable to play: Dayvon Vaughns, Hinkley