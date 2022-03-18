AURORA | Roster for Team West in the fifth annual A-Town All-Stars Girls basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Overland High School:

2022 A-TOWN ALL-STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM WEST (Away Team, wearing dark jerseys)

No. 3 — Breanna Jefferson, 5-foot-6, G, sr., Vista PEAK (profile)

No. 5 — Sierra Culbreath, 5-foot-7, G, sr., Cherokee Trail (profile)

No. 5 — Laci Roffle, 5-foot-11, F, jr., Eaglecrest (profile)

No. 5 — Coryn Watts, 5-foot-9, G, soph., Regis Jesuit (profile)

No. 12 — Zane Bullock, 5-foot-6, G/F, sr., Rangeview (profile)

No. 12 — Jazlynn O’Roy, 5-foot-11, F, fr., Aurora Central (profile)

No. 14 — Nia McKenzie, 6-foot, G/F, jr., Eaglecrest (profile)

No. 22 — Mikenzie Jones, 6-foot-2, F, sr., Vista PEAK (profile)

No. 24 — Jolene Ramiro, 5-foot-7, G, jr., Eaglecrest (profile)

No. 25 — Leilah Swanson, 5-foot-10, G/F, jr., Hinkley (profile)

Coach: Rick Harris, Smoky Hill

Selected but unable to play: Marya Hudgins, Grandview; Madden McHugh, Regis Jesuit