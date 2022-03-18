AURORA | Roster for Team East in the fifth annual A-Town All-Stars Girls basketball game scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Overland High School:

2022 A-TOWN ALL-STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM EAST (Home Team, wearing white jerseys)

No. 1 — Amaya Charles, 5-foot-6, G, sr., Grandview (profile)

No. 1 — Genesis Sweetwine, 5-foot-3, G, sr., Rangeview (profile)

No. 3 — Jameri Hartsfield, 5-foot-3, G, sr., Gateway (profile)

No. 5 — Sienna Betts, 6-foot-3, F, fr., Grandview (profile)

No. 10 — Damara Allen, 5-foot-9, G, soph., Cherokee Trail (profile)

No. 13 — Hana Belibi, 6-foot, F, soph., Regis Jesuit (profile)

No. 22 — Jasmine McNeal, C, 6-foot, sr., Smoky Hill (profile)

No. 23 — Ny’Era West, 5-foot-7, G, sr., Rangeview (profile)

No. 24 — Destiny Moore, 5-foot-10, F, soph., Overland (profile)

No. 51 — Lauren Betts, 6-foot-7, C, sr., Grandview (profile)

Coach: Josh Ulitzky, Grandview

Selected but unable to play: Marya Hudgins, Grandview; Madden McHugh, Regis Jesuit