AURORA | Roster for Team East in the sixth annual A-Town All-Stars Boys basketball game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Overland High School:

2022 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM EAST (Home Team, wearing white jerseys)

No. 1 — Rickey Mitchell, 6-foot-3, G, jr., Smoky Hill (profile)

No. 4 — Hanif Muhammad, 5-foot-10, G, soph., Rangeview (profile)

No. 7 — Jaelan Johnson, 5-foot-7, G, sr., Aurora Central (profile)

No. 10 — Alante Monroe-Elazier, 6-foot-3, G, soph., Vista PEAK (profile)

No. 10 — Jayden Washington, 6-foot-6, F, sr., Eaglecrest (profile)

No. 11 — Cai’Reis Curby, 6-foot, G, jr., Aurora Central (profile)

No. 12 — Simon Kibbee, 6-foot-8, C, jr., Grandview (profile)

No. 12 — Elijah Thomas, 6-foot, G, sr., Rangeview (profile)

No. 20 — KK Stroter, 6-foot-4, F, sr., Rangeview (profile)

No. 22 — Marzouq Abdur-Razaaq, 6-foot-7, F, jr., Overland (profile)

Coach: Marcus Shelton, Aurora Central

Selected by unable to play: Dayvon Vaughns, Hinkley