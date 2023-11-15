AURORA | Regis Jesuit’s selection as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge as voted to the All-Continental League softball teams for the 2023 season by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Natalie Shellhorn, sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Ashlyn Acree, sr. and Tessa Ivy, jr., Castle View; Ashlyn Burgess, jr., Chaparral; Addison Burke, jr. and Sophie Mangiameli, sr., Heritage; Lucy Thompson, soph., Legend; Jasi Martinez, sr. and Olivia Trombley, sr., Ponderosa; Sydney Boulaphinh, sr. and Sloane Sprague, jr., Rock Canyon; Riley Bowman, jr. and Jillian Kelly, jr., ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Olivia Trombley, Ponderosa. Pitcher of the Year: Tessa Ivey, Castle View. Coach of the Year: Daron Schulthies, Heritage. Sportsmanship Award: Highlands Ranch

SECOND TEAM

Other selections: Stella Romeo, jr., Castle View; Nevanna Smith, sr., Chaparral; Kelsi Jurczewsky, sr. and Juliza Ramirez, soph., Douglas County; Eliza Auger, jr., Avery Fritz, sr. and Madison Pacheco, sr., Heritage; Bella Andrews, jr. and Celie Page, sr., Highlands Ranch; Marae Carpenter, sr., Charlotte Morgan, jr. and Gwen Thewes, fr., Legend; Makayla Odette, jr., Ponderosa; Alyssa Hunter, sr., ThunderRidge