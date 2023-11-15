AURORA | Selections from Aurora teams Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill and those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2023 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kennedy Brian, jr. (INF), Tayah Burton, fr. (Util.), Addi Krei, sr. (OF) and Kiki Pryor, sr. (1B), Cherokee Trail; Megan Drugan, sr. (OF), Izzy Ervin, sr. (INF), McKenna George, sr. (OF) and Jac Smith, sr. (INF), Eaglecrest; Kristin Gallego, sr. (INF), Leah Graves, jr. (P), Brooklyn Heil, jr. (OF), Sasha Kennedy, soph. (INF), Ashley Miller, sr. (INF) and Peytann Weiland, sr. (C), Grandview; Nikiah Light, fr. (Util.), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Lakyn Wilkinson, jr. (INF) and Leah Schlissberg, jr. (OF), Arapahoe; Neila Fee, sr. (INF), Cherry Creek; Morgan Stewart, jr. (C), Mullen

Co-Player(s) of the Year: Kristin Gallego, Grandview and Lakyn Wilkinson, Arapahoe

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Sade Davis, sr. (P), Cayman Lightner, sr. (P), Julia Russell, sr. (INF) and Jocelyn Steiner, sr. (OF), Cherokee Trail; Addison Mower, sr. (INF), Eaglecrest; Kamaya Soniea-Harris, jr. (P), Grandview; Kiley Snyder, soph. (OF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Bella Knox, soph. (C) and Macie Miller, soph. (P), Arapahoe; Sydney Berry, soph. (OF), Molly Seedorf, soph. (Util.) and Jordyn Whitney, sr. (INF), Cherry Creek