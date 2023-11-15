AURORA | City selections (from Overland, Rangeview and Vista PEAK Prep) as well as those from Abraham Lincoln, Denver East, Denver South, Denver North, Far Northeast, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Northfield, Thomas Jefferson and Westminster on the All-City League Softball Teams for the 2023 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-CITY LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Scarlette Heredia, sr., Rangeview; Jaya Gray, soph. and Amara Herrera, soph., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Sophia Guerrero soph., Denver North; Caitlin Fairchild, fr., Emma Gibson, soph. and Norah Schloegel, soph., Denver South; Victoria Arellano, sr. and Margaret Duffy, soph., George Washington; Rylie Ballog, sr. and Addison Kwong, sr., Northfield; Layla Colonna, jr., Sophia Sandoval, jr. and Sophie Varholak, soph., Thomas Jefferson; Jaleesa Talmich-Martinez, soph., Westminster

Player of the Year: Emma Gibson, Denver South

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Anna Salazar, sr., Rangeview; Camilla Caldera, sr. and Rylie Camarillo, fr., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Solana Diaz, sr., Denver North; Stella Eastin, fr. and Aubrie Ezell, jr., Denver South; Gracie Arellano, fr., Halle Guber, sr. and Avia Marusich, fr., George Washington; Georgia Brooks, sr., Northfield; Allyson Brady, sr., Maya Cordova, sr., Mikayla Macias, jr. and Eva Miller-Sanchez, jr., Thomas Jefferson; Magaly Santacruz, fr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Michaela Halton, fr., Pennie Siple, sr. and Gabrielle Scroggin, sr., Overland; Devyn Davenport, fr., Kyli Jesus, jr. and Zariah Lopez, sr., Rangeview; Nayely Duran, jr., Brianna Fierro-Chavez, jr. and Kaydence Maes, soph., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Victoria O’Neal, sr., Chaemarie Reyes, sr. and Ariel Toledo, jr., Abraham Lincoln; Grace Faris, sop., Maya Pena, jr. and Angeli Zavala, fr., Denver East; Gabriela Diaz, soph., Veronica Loera-Tafoya, soph. and Michaloni Pittman, jr., Denver North; Iris Duran, soph., Elizabeth Henderson, soph. and Tahlia Moreno, soph., Denver South; Rachel Gutierrez-Pineda, sr. and Fatima Reyes-Vargas, sr., Far Northeast; MaiLei Garcia, sr., Leilani Martin, soph. and Amelia Nelson, soph., George Washington; Leilah Burgos, sr., Genesis Lujan, soph. and Alexiah Lunas, soph., John F. Kennedy; Yaretzy Barraza-Garcia, sr., Riley Steele, sr. and Noelle Swartzendruber, jr., Northfield; Alexandra Baca, sr., Thomas Jefferson; Destiny Alcala, soph. and Lenna Castillo, sr., Westminster