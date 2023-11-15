AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Boulder, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams for the 2023 softball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Junior Aniyah Baltazar earned All-Colorado League first team accolades for the 2023 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Aniyah Baltazar, jr. (INF) and Aniyah May, sr. (OF), Aurora Central

Other selections: Sarah Davis, sr. (C/INF) and Leyla Jacquez, jr. (P), Adams City; Ellie Jones, jr., Sophie Jones, jr. (C), Sophia Pereira, jr. and Ria Ushakova, jr. (OF), Boulder; Raea Fisher, jr. and Julionna Sandoval, sr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Sophia Pereira, Boulder. Coach of the Year: Donald Gomez, Aurora Central. CHSCA All-State Games Nominees: Julionna Sandoval, Thornton and Aniyah May, Aurora Central

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Stephanie Gomez, soph. (P), Aurora Central; Kalani Johnson, sr. (P/INF) and Sarah Rahimi (P/C/INF), Gateway

Senior Sarah Rahimi is one of two Gateway players to earn All-Colorado League second team honors for the 2023 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Other selections: Regina Avila, jr. (C/Util), Adams City; Channing Wheeler, jr. (INF) and Alissa Zacharewicz, fr. (P/OF/INF), Boulder; Crystel Abila, sr. (C) and Neveah Nevares, soph. (INF), Skyview; Elenna Grays, soph. and Mia Gray, jr., Thornton