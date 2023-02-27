Aurora council will vote on snow removal, drought charges, other items Monday

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council is scheduled to cast votes on funding neighborhood snow removal, finalizing fees for Aurora Water customers who run afoul of new drought restrictions and increasing a grant award for East Colfax Community Network.

Like other cities, Aurora prioritizes the busiest streets for plowing. Residential streets are generally not prioritized. On Feb. 6, Councilmember Francoise Bergan suggested funds that were budgeted for snow removal but never used be rolled over to pay for residential plowing moving forward. Council members will vote Monday on making her proposal a reality.

A new method for calculating surcharges accompanying new drought-related restrictions on Aurora Water customers will also be put to a vote. The changes are meant to ensure restrictions are applied fairly to multifamily housing developments and commercial customers won’t be unfairly burdened. Council members voted 9-1 on Feb. 13 to introduce the changes.

As for East Colfax Community Network, city staffers recommended that the organization be awarded $313,598 in federal COVID-19 relief money, after it applied for a grant from the city. However, earlier this month, Bergan said she was concerned about the organization being based in Denver and running what she described as “political” initiatives.

Bergan proposed and got a majority of the council to support a compromise under which ECCC was instead paid $150,000. Due to procedural confusion that happened during the vote, Councilmember Ruben Medina asked on Feb. 13 that the council formally reconsider its decision, which will occur Monday.

The in-person meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. It will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.