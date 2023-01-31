Aurora council approves some staff-vetted nonprofit grants, raising budget concerns over others

AURORA | After months of debate over how the city vetted applicants for a grant program, Aurora’s City Council on Monday approved 14 nonprofits to receive funding, while rejecting or postponing votes on several others.

Council members voted to fund the $2.5 million program through the federal American Rescue Plan Act last January. Proposals included a variety of assistance for small businesses, older adults, health care programs, Aurora students and others.

Conservatives Curtis Gardner and Francoise Bergan in November convinced their colleagues to postpone a scheduled vote on the list of grant applicants, which deputy city manager Roberto Venegas had said were vetted by a third-party auditor as well as city staffers from multiple departments.

On Monday, the two said they were still uncomfortable with the lack of detail offered in the program budgets turned over by city staffers. For the most part, they declined to describe their concerns with the individual proposals removed from a consent vote, mostly by Bergan.

Bergan also said she was worried about how much of the grant funds were being spent on staffing costs and salaries.

“I take it very seriously, my obligation to the public, making sure their taxpayer monies are being used responsibly,” she said. “I’m not saying that these that I pulled are not necessarily good organizations, I just found them troubling in terms of the information I found.”

While Councilmember Alison Coombs pointed out that it would make sense for organizations that focus on education to be investing a large amount of funds in teachers and other skilled staff, Bergan said she considered that when singling out the proposals.

Arguing that it was unfair for the city to be introducing what seemed like new criteria after the grant program had closed, Councilmember Crystal Murillo said she was not comfortable rejecting the groups that Bergan had singled out.

“I think it’s a pretty common thing to write into grants the cost of your staff,” Murillo said. “There’s a reason why we have a standardized criteria and we follow processes, and for that to change really makes me uncomfortable.”

In total, 13 organizations were approved to receive the recommended grant amounts, including:

Tigray Ethiopian Community Association in Colorado — $250,000 to support Tigrayans fleeing violence in Ethiopia by constructing a community center that would include retail storefronts, classrooms, a gym and community space.

DAWN — $227,567 to purchase medical equipment and hire consultants that will help the organization develop standard operating procedures.

Mi Casa Resource Center — $152,905 to support small business owners through services such as business consulting and legal support.

A Little Help — $85,000 to support the organization’s outreach work to older adults.

African Chamber of Commerce Colorado USA — $75,000 to support the chamber’s Technical Assistance program for small businesses.

Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing Consultants — $75,000 to fight clinician burnout by having professional medical scribes handle some administrative tasks.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado — $50,000 to support the organization’s program at Aurora Central High School to support students in poverty and prepare them for college.

Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice — $50,000 to offer mobile physical and mental health care with the help of a specially-equipped van.

Community Enterprise Development Services — $50,000 to renovate the organization’s office building and make it more feasible for them to help clients and conduct training.

Aurora Community Connection — $40,000 to provide dance and martial arts classes for Aurora youth.

Brothers Redevelopment Inc. — $30,000 to purchase at least one vehicle to help provide home renovations and painting services for elderly homeowners in Aurora.

Aurora Public Schools Foundation — $25,000 to provide free school supplies to Aurora Public Schools educators.

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts — $25,000 to support HVAC repairs and boiler work in the organization’s Community Art Center.

Although Bergan said she was concerned about the East Colfax Community Collective being based in Denver and running initiatives that she described as “political,” Bergan offered the group $150,000 rather than the $313,598 approved by staff rather than reject the grant proposal completely after several members of the public spoke in favor of the group. The compromise was accepted by the rest of the council.

Other applicants — the Rocky Mountain Welcome Center, RISE Colorado and You be You Early Learning — were rejected by the council, with progressives voting in favor and conservatives opposed. Grants for New American College and Mosaic Unlimited Inc. failed on a tie vote with Gardner joining the progressives in support.

A motion to vote on the proposed grant for Caring Voices was not seconded, and grants for Aurora Interchurch Task Force Inc. and Issues of Life Church Ministries Aurora were not moved at all, meaning they were not voted on.

Finally, the council voted 9-1 to postpone a vote on a $250,000 grant for the Metro Community Provider Network, as Coombs said she wanted to know whether the organization plans on closing clinics in the near future.