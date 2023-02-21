Aurorans will be limited to twice-weekly watering starting in May

AURORA | Starting May 1, Aurora residents will be required to cut back on watering outdoor landscaping as the city activates a conservation plan meant to save water during droughts.

City staffers have pushed back on the idea that Aurora is well-positioned for the warmer months as news outlets have reported above-average snowpack figures considering the entirety of the state.

Aurora’s water originates high in the Rockies, in the basins of the Colorado, Arkansas and South Platte rivers. Snowpack data compiled by Aurora Water as of Feb. 13 indicates that, while the areas of the Upper Colorado basin that are of interest to Aurora are about 11% fuller than average, the Arkansas is about 15% less full, while the South Platte is lagging by 33%.

“We’re at 84% across all three of our positions right now,” Greg Baker, public relations manager for Aurora Water, said Thursday. “When you talk about the statewide basis, you hear people saying, you know, Steamboat Springs has fantastic snow. Or Wolf Creek Pass is doing fantastic. That’s great, go down and ski there, but it’s not where our water comes from.”

Snow may continue to fall for months and will begin to melt around April, at which point downstream communities such as Aurora will begin to have a better idea of the amount of water they’ll be able to store.

“We have seen late season snows even up into May that might help us recover,” Baker said. “But we’re not going to gamble on it.”

Aurora’s City Council voted unanimously to impose the lowest level of drought restrictions on Aurora Water customers on Feb. 13. The specific trigger for the restrictions was the determination by Aurora Water that, between the amount of water in the city’s reservoirs and the snowpack, the city only has enough water on hand to meet its needs for 25 to 30 months.

The change means customers will only be allowed to water outdoor landscaping twice a week starting in May. Baker estimated that around 40-45% of the city’s water is used for landscape irrigation each year.

By a margin of 9-1, with Councilmember Angela Lawson dissenting, the council also voted on first reading to change how surcharges on excessive water use are calculated so that residents of multifamily housing developments and commercial customers won’t be unfairly burdened. The charges will also go into effect in May.

For each customer, Baker said the median water use between December and February will be calculated to find a winter-quarter average. That volume of water plus 10% will be used as the baseline for the rest of the year, above which a $1.95 charge will be levied for every 1,000 gallons of water consumed.

Baker said the restrictions are meant to cut down on the city’s water use by at least 20%.

“We understand the sentiment and the attachment people have to their lawns,” Baker said. “But the reality is turf isn’t always an appropriate plant choice in a high mountain desert that gets 15 inches of precipitation a year.”

He said homeowners’ associations are legally prohibited from penalizing members if their lawns become discolored from a lack of water and that the city is educating those entities on the rules. Baker also said less frequent watering can also help grass develop deeper root systems and become more resilient.

Information about free classes, cash rebates and other incentives for drought-resistant landscaping offered by the city can be found at www.auroragov.org/residents/water/landscaping.