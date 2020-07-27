APD announces investigation of incident with Jeep and protestors for Elijah McClain

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department announced an investigation into the sudden violence on Interstate 225 during a Saturday protest march for Elijah McClain, including a driver who sped toward the crowd blocking lanes and a protester who apparently shot and wounded two people in the seconds that followed.

On Sunday evening, Aurora police described the investigation and asked for evidence amidst public calls to identify the speeding Jeep driver, whom eyewitnesses said could have killed or seriously injured protesters.

The protest march Saturday quickly turned violent near 7 p.m.

Peaceful protesters had swarmed I-225 calling for murder charges against APD officers and other demands related to the case of McClain, a young, Black man who died in August 2019 after an encounter with Aurora police officers and first responders.

According to eyewitnesses, a driver in a blue Jeep accelerated toward the crowd. Sebastian Sassi maneuvered his white truck in front of the Jeep, slowing it down and possibly preventing deaths, according to eyewitnesses. Protesters also told the Sentinel a person in the crowd fired a handgun toward the Jeep driver, injuring at least one fellow protester.

Police said Sunday one adult male was shot in the leg and another was shot in the head, but only experienced a grazing wound. Both victims made their way to area hospitals.

“At this time it is unknown if multiple people fired their weapons, or if it was just one individual,” police officers said on an official blog.

APD also said its officers quickly found the Jeep Saturday, questioned the driver and impounded the vehicle as evidence.

APD identified the driver as a male. In early interviews, the driver said he had found himself surrounded by protesters on I-225 “who were yelling and striking” his car.

“He claims that the reason that he drove towards the protesters is because he was scared and trying to get away,” APD said.

That account differs from eyewitness testimony collected by the Sentinel as well as video evidence observed by reporters.

To conduct its investigation, APD implored protesters to submit evidence and testimonies concerning both the Jeep and the subsequent shooting.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance. We need any pictures, videos, or eyewitness accounts that show the events leading up to the Jeep driving into the crowd. Those can be submitted to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers. We are also seeking pictures, videos, and eyewitnesses who observed the shooting,” APD wrote on its blog.

Members of the public can anonymously submit tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.