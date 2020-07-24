Aurora police gird for new Elijah McClain rally in front of Aurora city hall Saturday

AURORA | Aurora police issued a lengthy statement Friday afternoon outlining expected rules of engagement for a protest scheduled to be held in honor of Elijah McClain at the Aurora municipal complex at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The announcement, which outlines some qualifications to the First Amendment and stipulates that no weapons or drones will be permitted at the event, comes one day after a pair of Denver civil rights attorneys sued the city over allegations that officers violated protestors’ constitutional rights at another demonstration that grew chaotic on June 27. Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson lamented the escalation in the days after officers and local sheriff’s deputies deployed smoke canisters, pepper spray and foam rounds.

The suit, filed by attorneys Mari Newman and Andy McNulty, stems from dispersal orders that were given via loudspeakers as dozens of violinists began a vigil for McClain, the unarmed Black man who died six days after police detained him and placed him in a now-banned control hold in the 1900 block of Billings Street.

Such dispersal orders could come again tomorrow “as a last resort,” department spokesperson Faith Goodrich wrote in a statement.

“APD may have to give dispersal orders to the crowd and will do so in both English and Spanish,” Goodrich wrote. “This will only occur when there is a clear and present danger of immediate threat to safety.”

Those who violate rules outlined by police, such as bringing weapons, using bullhorns or destroying property, could be cited for trespassing under city code, according to police.

Officers arrested two people, a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, on failure to obey charges at the June 27 event. Two additional people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey at another demonstration outside of an Aurora police substation on July 3, police said.

Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the event this weekend is scheduled to run from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. July 25.

Starting at 12 p.m. tomorrow, the city will be on accident alert, meaning the city’s police force will only respond to the most serious incidents and traffic collisions, including suspected DUIs and hit and runs. Many other incidents should be reported online.