Waves of new media attention prompt Saturday Aurora protests, more probes into death Elijah McClain

AURORA | Aurora police and officials are gearing up Saturday for protests at Aurora city hall over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The protests come amid a wave of renewed media attention and flurry of promises for new investigations.

Activist group Party for Socialism Denver has called for a 1 p.m. protest at Aurora’s city hall complex. Another group, Students for Elijah McClain, has called for a 4 p.m. protest at the same location.

“Thousands are expected to attend the demonstrations throughout the day,” PSL Denver said in a Facebook Post.

The group said there would be a “Violin Vigil for Elijah McClain” at 8:30 p.m. at Aurora City Center Park, also on the complex.

Aurora police announced the city would go on accident alert today, a measure usually reserved for severe winter weather and road conditions. Some windows have been boarded up in advance of the protest at the city hall complex, which includes a city library, courts, police headquarters and city offices. The complex is at East Alameda Parkway and Chambers Road.

The lawyer for the family of McClain, a Black man who died after being stopped by Aurora police last year because he was “being suspicious,” said Friday she and McClain’s relatives will conduct their own investigation of an official inquiry that cleared three white police officers of wrongdoing.

Mari Newman told The Associated Press the decision reflects her suspicions toward government investigations of cases of alleged police misconduct. It comes a day after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis announced he was appointing Attorney General Phil Weiser to re-investigate and possibly prosecute the officers.

“After over two decades of doing this work, my experience is that families cannot rely on the government to police itself,” Newman said. “And so my work is to continue to seek justice through the civil justice system so we’re doing our own investigation and preparing a civil rights lawsuit.”

Newman declined to elaborate or provide details about the independent investigation.

“We know that the police can’t police themselves and we know that district attorneys don’t charge the police officers because they rely on police in their other prosecutions,” she said.

Police in Aurora responded to a call of a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street on Aug. 24. They say McClain, 23, refused to stop walking and fought back when officers confronted him and tried to take him into custody.

“I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious,” an officer is heard on a body camera recording telling McClain. The encounter happened as McClain, a certified massage therapist and self-taught violin player, was running an errand.

To subdue McClain, officers used a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain — a tactic recently banned in several places in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis. Paramedics arrived soon after and administered 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm McClain down. In less than a week, McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and taken off life support.

Weiser promised a thorough investigation in a statement Thursday. He said it will be “guided by the facts, and worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system.”

An email and telephone call to Weiser’s office for comment Friday weren’t immediately returned.

While the appointment of the attorney general isn’t “business as usual,” Newman said, it’s an acknowledgement of the special circumstances surrounding McClain’s death.

“A true, thorough, independent investigation should not be contingent on a case that garners the public outcry from three million signatures on a petition and international media attention,” Newman said, referring to a change.org petition online petition demanding justice for McClain.

“So while I appreciate the governor stepping up and stepping in, it’s unfortunate that that doesn’t happen in every case,” she added.

Aurora’s city council will debate July 6 whether to hire another third-party investigator after a previous one was fired because he is a former police officer. Newman said she’s distrustful of that process.

Three officers were placed on leave but returned to the force after District Attorney Dave Young said there was insufficient evidence to support charging them.

“Although, I may not agree with the officers’ actions in this incident, the law requires me to determine if the force used was not justified beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury,”Young said Thursday. (READ YOUNG’S ENTIRE STATEMENT HERE) Based on the facts and evidence of this investigation, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers involved in this incident were not justified in their actions based on what they knew at the time of this incident.”

Newman said “without a doubt” all of those involved should be fired: “Their behavior demonstrates that they are not suited to carry that badge.”

Full Aurora Police Bodycam Video of Elijah McClain Encounter

Past Sentinel Colorado Coverage of Elijah McClain:

• Polis orders special prosecutor to reinvestigate death of Elijah McClain

• Tens of thousands of calls to re-examine Elijah McClain death inundate Aurora agencies

• PERRY: Only we can decide if it was wrong for police and medics to kill Elijah McClain

• Elijah McClain tragedy, illustration and anger ripples across social media

• Aurora axes contract with former state trooper hired to reinvestigate death of Elijah McClain

• Aurora lawmakers demand new Elijah McClain death query; chief mandates new police procedures

• AURORA POLICE PANEL: Cops acted properly in scuffle leading to the death of Elijah…

• Protestors, attorney condemn Aurora police treatment of Elijah McClain case

• Adams County DA: No criminal charges against Aurora police, medics in death of Elijah…

• CORONER: Cause of Elijah McClain death unclear; homicide by Aurora police not ruled out

• Protesters shut down Aurora City Council meeting over officer-involved death of Elijah McClain

• UNLIKELY SUSPECT: Those who knew Elijah balk at Aurora police account of his death

• 4 finalists for Aurora police chief make their case at public forum

• Aurora lawmakers slated to impanel police review task force Monday

• Polis signs broad Colorado police reform bill: ‘black — lives — matter’

• Aurora introduces ban on police carotid control holds, solidifying recent policy changes

• After nixing police union rep, Aurora lawmakers create new task force scrutinizing cops

• Colorado House advances police reform measure after emotional debate

• Police brutality and racism protestors face Aurora: ‘America, you owe black people’

• THE COLOR OF BLACK AND WHITE: Aurora area officials and residents offer paths out…

• Aurora eyes new contract as body camera conversation amps up

• State lawmakers, impacted Aurora families announce police oversight bill

• EDITORIAL: Blacks will be killed, abused by police until voters elect and force leaders…

• Aurora police chief fields questions about shootings, body cams and officer conduct

• Aurora lawmakers approve task force to study police controversies

• SEARCH WARRANTED: Amid turmoil, Aurora seeks a new police chief

• Aurora lawmakers give first OK to police review task force

• AURORA’S NEXT TOP COP: Residents outline qualities desired in next police chief

• Feds grant Aurora police $850K over 3 years to offset expected body camera price…

• INDEPENDENT INQUIRY: Aurora leaders, residents discuss police oversight following officer-involved deaths

• Aurora lawmakers give first OK to police review task force

• PERRY: Aurora Police torch the last of their credibility with another Friday night ‘bomb-fire’

• Aurora City Council faction dons pro-police shirts but dodges another protest

• PERRY: Aurora city council cop-shirt pranksters look like heartless brats

• EDITORIAL: Don’t undermine Aurora public meetings by hiding — arrest illegal disrupters

• TOWN HALL: Residents, elected officials push for Aurora police shooting, force transparency, oversight

• POLICE INVOLVED DEATH: Aurora first responders injected ketamine 17 times in 2019, records show

• Aurora police release scant details on spate of lethal, injurious interactions between officers and…

• PERRY: Dancing around officer-involved deaths and shootings, Aurora police shoot at their own feet

• Aurora police schedule press conference to address recent deaths related to officer-interactions

• Family of man who died after Aurora police encounter say it was ‘cold-blooded murder’

• PERRY: Stop letting police control the information about the people they kill

• Aurora police release few details on masked man who momentarily lost pulse following ‘struggle’…

• EDITORIAL: Colorado protesters, leaders deserve praise for historic police reform feats — which are…

• PERRY: Racism and pandemic crises brings out the good, the bad and the smugly…