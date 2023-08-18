AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023:
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 11, Chaparral 1
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 209 0 — 11
Chaparral 010 0 — 1
WP — Eaglecrest: Briahna Gallegos (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Addison Mower 2-2, 2B, RBI, run; Jac Smith 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Megan Drugan 2-3, RBI, run; Izzy Ervin 1-2, RBI, 3 runs; Kendra Knovak 1-2, 3 RBI, run; Callie Johnson 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Kaitlyn Hendrian RBI
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora City Championships (at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds)
Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 21 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 37; 3. Eaglecrest 110; 4. Smoky Hill 126; 5. Vista PEAK 143; 6. Rangeview 173; 7. Lotus School For Excellence 178; 8. Overland 209
Top 10 individuals: 1. McKay Larsen (Cherokee Trail), 16 minutes, 50 seconds; 2. Colton White (Grandview), 16:53; 3. Owen Zitek (Grandview), 16:56; 4. Lucas Blevins (Grandview), 17:07; 5. Danek Colson (Grandview), 17:19; 6. Dylan Smith (Cherokee Trail), 17:24; 7. Evan Valencia (Grandview), 17:39; 8. Josh Tobin (Grandview), 17:47; 9. Michael Cavazos (Cherokee Trail), 18:16; 10. Duke Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 18:42
Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 18 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 43; 3. Eaglecrest 82; 4. Rangeview 116
Top 10 individuals: 1. Julia Pace (Grandview), 22 minutes, 31 seconds; 2. Ashlynn Mojica (Grandview), 22:41; 3. Summer Abeyta (Grandview), 22:49; 4. Jade McDaniel (Cherokee Trail), 22:58; 5. Lillian Carll (Grandview), 23:31; 6. Alessandra Pezzimenti (Cherokee Trail), 23:36; 7. Emerson Rohrig (Grandview), 24:01; 8. Genevieve Curoe (Cherokee Trail), 24:05; 9. Cameron Mojica (Grandview), 24:10; 10. Eden Akililu (Grandview), 24:16