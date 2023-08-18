AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the 2023 Aurora City Championship boys cross country meet run on Aug. 17, 2023, at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds:
2023 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS (BOYS)
Aug. 17 at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds
Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 21 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 37; 3. Eaglecrest 110; 4. Smoky Hill 126; 5. Vista PEAK 143; 6. Rangeview 173; 7. Lotus School For Excellence 178; 8. Overland 209
Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. McKay Larsen (Cherokee Trail), 16 minutes, 50 seconds; 2. Colton White (Grandview), 16:53; 3. Owen Zitek (Grandview), 16:56; 4. Lucas Blevins (Grandview), 17:07; 5. Danek Colson (Grandview), 17:19; 6. Dylan Smith (Cherokee Trail), 17:24; 7. Evan Valencia (Grandview), 17:39; Placers 8-14 (second team All-City): 8. Josh Tobin (Grandview), 17:47; 9. Michael Cavazos (Cherokee Trail), 18:16; 10. Duke Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 18:42; 11. Tanner Larsen (Cherokee Trail), 18:48; 12. Brennan Hiland (Grandview), 18:50; 13. Benecio Martinez (Smoky Hill), 18:50; 14. Josh Chadeayne, 19:10
Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)
Grandview (21): 2. Colton White, 16 minutes, 53 seconds; 3. Owen Zitek, 16:56; 4. Lucas Blevins, 17:07; 5. Danek Colson, 17:19; 7. Evan Valencia, 17:39; 8. Josh Tobin, 17:47; 12. Brennan Hiland, 18:50; 17. Jackson Smith, 19:28; 21. Anthony Gerarde, 19:33; 25. Alex Bennett, 20:14
Cherokee Trail (37): 1. McKay Larsen, 16:50; 6. Dylan Smith, 17:24; 9. Michael Cavazos, 18:16; 10. Duke Meeks, 18:42; 11. Tanner Larsen, 18:48; 14. Josh Chadeayne, 19:10; 20. Gino Palombi, 19:31; 22. Andrew Kittel, 19:34; 44. Everett Hammond, 21:45
Eaglecrest (110): 15. Kaleb Packer, 19:13; 23. Evan Keppy, 19:55; 24. Finn Smith, 20:05; 30. Peter Ames, 20:29; 32. Gabriel Gutierrez, 20:43; 33. Ethan Jones, 20:49; 34. Maximilian Smick, 20:50; 36. Brayden Roe, 21:00; 38. Colin Bundas, 21:13; 49. Dillon Jensen, 22:55
Smoky Hill (126): 13. Benecio Martinez, 18:50; 18. Noah Bishop, 19:31; 31. Cameron Weidman, 20:31; 40. Nathan Smolensky, 21:20; 41. Gabriel Lee, 21:28; 42. Andrew Wedow, 21:29; 46. Carson Sparrow, 22:13
Vista PEAK (143): 26. Landon Hayson, 20:16; 27. Landin Kemp, 20:21; 28. Leroy Briggs, 20:28; 35. Brandon Pearcy, 20:57; 51. Kalvin Cortes, 23:49
Rangeview (173): 16. Kimi Bulto, 19:27; 39. Gabriel Kaliher, 21:17; 45. Winston Gregory, 22:01; 50. Eden De La Cana, 22:59; 52. Adonay Tadesee, 23:51; 53. Ramon Lopez Arteaga, 24:05; 54. Isaiah Noel, 24:24
Lotus SFE (178): 19. Biruk Begashaw, 19:31; 29. Ayuub Hassan, 20:29; 47. Natneal Getachew, 22:23; 55. Yai Ayany, 24:54; 56. Surafel Lemma, 25:28
Overland (209): 37. Eric Kelly, 21:12; 43. Xavier Rodriguez, 21:30; 48. Luciano Sanchez Chafalote, 22:28; 57. Kyle Jansen, 25:41; 58. Jayden Cyriacks, 28:23
Aurora Central (NS): 59. Jeiner Olivares, 28:46; 60. Alfonso Zamora, 28:48; 61. Federico Amezquita-Lara, 29:27; 62. Manuel Zamora, 29:27