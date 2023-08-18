AURORA | Team scores and individual results for the 2023 Aurora City Championship girls cross country meet run on Aug. 17, 2023, at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds:
2023 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS (GIRLS)
Aug. 17 at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds
Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 18 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 43; 3. Eaglecrest 82; 4. Rangeview 116; Aurora Central, Overland, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK no score
Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Julia Pace (Grandview), 22 minutes, 31 seconds; 2. Ashlynn Mojica (Grandview), 22:41; 3. Summer Abeyta (Grandview), 22:49; 4. Jade McDaniel (Cherokee Trail), 22:58; 5. Lillian Carll (Grandview), 23:31; 6. Alessandra Pezzimenti (Cherokee Trail), 23:36; 7. Emerson Rohrig (Grandview), 24:01; Placers 8-14 (second team All-City): 8. Genevieve Curoe (Cherokee Trail), 24:05; 9. Cameron Mojica (Grandview), 24:10; 10. Eden Akililu (Grandview), 24:16; 11. Ellie Shaw (Eaglecrest), 24:31′ 12. Dawn Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 24:51; 13. Clara Kapfer (Cherokee Trail), 24:52; 14. Sophia Lucero (Cherokee Trail), 25:38
Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)
Grandview (18): 1. Julia Pace, 22 minutes, 31 seconds; 2. Ashlynn Mojica, 22:41; 3. Summer Abeyta, 22:49; 5. Lillian Carll, 23:31; 7. Emerson Rohrig, 24:01; 9. Cameron Mojica, 24:10; 10. Eden Akililu, 24:16; 18. Destiny Rodriguez, 26:27; 21. Brooklyn Blythe, 26:56; 23. Kadia Crumb, 27:08
Cherokee Trail (43): 4. Jade McDaniel, 22:58; 6. Alessandra Pezzimenti, 23:36; 8. Genevieve Curoe, 24:05; 12. Dawn Armstrong, 24:51; 13. Clara Kapfer, 24:52; 14. Sophia Lucero, 25:38; 17. Avery Brian, 26:16
Eaglecrest (82): 16. Mia Silva, 26:07; 19. Kelly McQuaid, 26:31; 28. Vanessa Jorgensen, 28:11; 29. Sadie Halladay, 28:12; 30. Abby Sullivan, 28:28; 31. Olivia Anderson, 28:46; 34. Hannah Woodworth, 30:03
Rangeview (116): 27. Hazel Bonansinga, 28:08; 33. Sarah Park, 29:46; 35. Aiden Schumacher, 30:15; 36. Olivia Meldahl, 31:19; 37. Dulce Aguilar, 31:45
Aurora Central (NS): 24. Aditi Arreola, 27:35
Overland (NS): 22. Kylie Shady, 26:56; 38. Laney Mann, 31:55
Smoky Hill (NS): 15. Ana Howell, 25:52; 25. Ella Nichelson, 27:42
Vista PEAK (NS): 20. Anastasia Smith, 26:32; 26. Eliza Macleay, 27:58; 32. Jenasis Kramer, 28:49; 39. Maci Smith, 31:56