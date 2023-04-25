AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 24, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 8, Cherokee Trail 7
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cher. Trail 301 003 0 — 7 5 3
Arapahoe 000 323 x — 8 9 2
Cherry Creek 8, Eaglecrest 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherry Creek 000 015 2 — 8 11 0
Eaglecrest 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Noah Brown 2-3; Brayden Stufft 1-3, 2B
Regis Jesuit 9, Castle View 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Cherry Creek 1
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 2 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 1 0 — 1
Cherokee Trail goals: Kiana Sparrow, Maddyn Walker (GWG)
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview 5, The Vanguard School 1