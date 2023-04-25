AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 24, 2023:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 8, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 301 003 0 — 7 5 3

Arapahoe 000 323 x — 8 9 2

Cherry Creek 8, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 000 015 2 — 8 11 0

Eaglecrest 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

LP — Eaglecrest: Cosme Vera (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Noah Brown 2-3; Brayden Stufft 1-3, 2B

Regis Jesuit 9, Castle View 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Cherry Creek 1

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 2 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 1 0 — 1

Cherokee Trail goals: Kiana Sparrow, Maddyn Walker (GWG)

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 5, The Vanguard School 1