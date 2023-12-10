AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 9:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lotus School For Excellence 62, Soroco 50
Notre Dame Prep 88, Regis Jesuit 63
Smoky Hill 58, Rangeview 49
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 13 5 14 17 — 49
Smoky Hill 14 17 14 13 — 58
Rangeview points: Royce Edwards 14, Kenny Black-Knox 12, Demetrius Bailey 5, Archie Weatherspoon V 5, Mareon Chapman 5, Elijah Denney 2. Smoky Hill points: Kaylan Graham 17, Kevin Sylla 10, Lorenzo Contreras 9, Ray Gasaway 9, Carter Basquez 6, Damian Dirden 5, Jaylen Brown 2
Erie-Mead Tournament
Third-place game: Vista PEAK Prep 69, Erie 36
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK Prep 18 16 19 16 — 69
Erie 11 8 8 9 — 36
Vista PEAK Prep points: Alante Monroe-Elazier 16, Kyree Polk 16, James Brown III 9, Devontay Bursey 8, Mitchell Oliver 8, Javon Lowman 7, Savon Alexander 2, Ma’lyk Watkins 2, Larry Mosley 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK Prep 36, Lewis-Palmer 26
Battle of the Rockies (at Rocky Mountain H.S.)
Rocky Mountain 71, Rangeview 63
She Got Game Classic (Washington D.C.)
Sanford 43, Regis Jesuit 37
Wildcat Invitational (at Fruita Monument H.S.)
Eaglecrest 53, Grand Junction 20
BOYS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Invitational
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 192.5 points; 2. Northglenn 176; 3. VISTA PEAK PREP 154; 4. Frederick 142; 5. Thornton 133; 6. Legend 122; 7. SMOKY HILL 117; 8. OVERLAND 101.5; 9. Lutheran 59.5; 10. CHEROKEE TRAIL 40; 11. RANGEVIEW 36; 12. Harrison 34; 13. Denver West 16; 14. Sheridan 13
Eaglecrest places: 132 pounds — Ethan Catrell, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Ramzi Noorzai, 4th place; 150 pounds — Daniel Diaz-Sachina, 3rd place; 157 pounds — Britton Matejovsky, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Cain Gutierrez, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Gavin Norum, champion
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 106 pounds — Adrian Pacheco, 3rd place; 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 2nd place; 157 pounds — Marcus Johnson, 4th place; 157 pounds — Cuyler Wilson, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Zachary Voltura, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Jason Leadens, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, champion; Isaiah Powers, 2nd place
Smoky Hill placers: 113 pounds — Dashawn Jenkins, champion; 144 pounds — Zachary Majernik, 3rd place
Overland placers: 150 pounds — Eric Kelly, champion; 157 pounds — James Rada Scales, champion; 190 pounds — Jarrius Ward, champion; 285 pounds — Nathaniel Butler, 4th place
Cherokee Trail placers: 132 pounds — Carter Millward, 4th place; 150 pounds — Jaxon Kynor, 2nd place; 150 pounds — Ke Mar Allen, 4th place
Rangeview placers: 138 pounds — Caleb Maez, 3rd place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest Invitational
Team scores: 1. Eaglecrest 210.5 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 182; 3. Douglas County 133; 4. Fort Lupton 118.5; 5. Arapahoe 102; 6. Prairie View 81.5; 7. Columbine 75.5; 8. VISTA PEAK PREP 74; 9. OVERLAND 68; 10. Skyview 64; 11. REGIS JESUIT 54; 12. Mountain Vista 52; T13. George Washington 51; T13. Vista Ridge 51; 15. Mullen 46
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, champion; 105 pounds — Milar Little, 4th place; Madalynn David, 6th place; 110 pounds — Sydney Babi, 5th place; 120 pounds — Jordan Heibult, 4th place; 125 pounds — Nyla Barmore, 3rd place; 135 pounds — Natalie Replogle, 3rd place; 140 pounds — Alaysia Ornelas, 3rd place; 145 pounds — Lilyana Valdez, 2nd place; 170 pounds — Gianna Falise, champion; 170 pounds — Brenna Brummet, 5th place; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, champion
Overland placers: 105 pounds — Mihret Shimels, 5th place; 115 pounds — Violet Garcia, 2nd place; 125 pounds — Zamira Polk, 6th place; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 5th place
Regis Jesuit placers: 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, champion; 135 pounds — Marisol Shukie, 4th place; 155 pounds — Noe Boucharel, 6th place
Smoky Hill placers: 140 pounds — Karmella Gordon, 6th place; 145 pounds — Maddie Patterson, 3rd place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 100 pounds — Anastasia Smith, 3rd place; 115 pounds — Riley Hettich, 6th place; 125 pounds — Amelia Bacon, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Taryn Holloway, 6th place
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 2, Regis Jesuit 2 (OT)
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 1 1 0 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 0 1 1 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Parker Brinner, Vincent Cieslak. Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf, Dominic Suchkov. Regis Jesuit assists: Edison Barnes, Ian Beck, Nolan Williams. Cherry Creek assists: Cooper Huang, Austin Katz, Danil Korobeynikov, Suchkov