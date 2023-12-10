AURORA | Team scores and placing results for the 2023 Vista PEAK Bison Invitational boys wrestling tournament contested on Dec. 9, 2023, at Vista PEAK Prep. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
2023 VISTA PEAK PREP BISON BOYS WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Dec. 9 at Vista PEAK Prep
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 192.5 points; 2. Northglenn 176; 3. VISTA PEAK PREP 154; 4. Frederick 142; 5. Thornton 133; 6. Legend 122; 7. SMOKY HILL 117; 8. OVERLAND 101.5; 9. Lutheran 59.5; 10. CHEROKEE TRAIL 40; 11. RANGEVIEW 36; 12. Harrison 34; 13. Denver West 16; 14. Sheridan 13
Championship matches
106 pounds: Dominic Pacheco (Thornton) pinned Logan Vickers (Frederick), 1:35; 113 pounds: DASHAWN JENKINS (SMOKY HILL) pinned Pablo Martinez (Thornton), 2:34; 120 pounds: Johnny Escalera (Northglenn) maj. dec. IAN BACON (VISTA PEAK PREP), 15-5; 126 pounds: Ed Holt (Lutheran) dec. Gian Orlando (Northglenn), 6-0; 132 pounds: Rudy Martinez II (Thornton) pinned Michael Rivera (Northglenn), 1:46; 138 pounds: Dominick Ibarra (Northglenn) maj. dec. DANE SIMS (EAGLECREST), 12-1; 144 pounds: Ricardo Moreno (Frederick) dec. Wyatt Schust (Frederick), 5-0; 150 pounds: ERIC KELLY (OVERLAND) pinned JAXON KYNOR (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:50; 157 pounds: JAMES RADA SCALES (OVERLAND) pinned CUYLER WILSON (VISTA PEAK PREP), 1:16; 165 pounds: Diego Rangel (Frederick) pinned Jacob Brown (Northglenn), 3:54; 175 pounds: Miles Brugger (Northglenn) pinned Mansoor Mohammadi (Thornton), 5:12; 190 pounds: JARRIUS WARD (OVERLAND) dec. CAIN GUTIERREZ (EAGLECREST), 10-6; 215 pounds: GAVIN NORUM (EAGLECREST) pinned Josh Cordova (Legend), 0:25; 285 pounds: JOSEPH MAES (VISTA PEAK PREP) pinned ISAIAH POWERS (VISTA PEAK PREP), 4:59
Third-place matches
106 pounds: ADRIAN PACHECO (VISTA PEAK PREP) pinned Isack Doumbouya (Legend), 0:31; 113 pounds: Mason Simmons (Harrison) pinned Francisco Chavez (Frederick), 4:23; 120 pounds: Nico Martinez (Lutheran) dec. Javier Vasquez (Frederick), 6-4; 126 pounds: Miles Larsen (Legend) pinned Andres Hernandez (Frederick), 0:56; 132 pounds: ETHAN CANTRELL (EAGLECREST) dec. CARTER MILLWARD (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-4; 138 pounds: CALEB MAEZ (RANGEVIEW) pinned RAMZI NOORZAI (EAGLECREST), 3:35; 144 pounds: ZACHARY MAJERNIK (SMOKY HILL) pinned Joshua Brooks (Thornton), 4:34; 150 pounds: DANIEL DIAZ-SACHINA (EAGLECREST) maj. dec. KE MAR ALLEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 15-3; 157 pounds: BRITTON MATEJOVSKY (EAGLECREST) pinned MARCUS JOHNSON (VISTA PEAK PREP), 2:15; 165 pounds: ZACHARY VOLTURA (VISTA PEAK PREP) pinned Javier Blanco (Harrison), 1:54; 175 pounds: John Niedringhaus (Legend) dec. Xander Smith (Legend), 1-0; 190 pounds: Brodin Dodge (Legend) dec. Alex Fernandez (Sheridan), 3-2; 215 pounds: JASON LEADENS (VISTA PEAK PREP) pinned Eric Sanchez (Northglenn), 2:13; 285 pounds: Xander Rose (Legend) pinned NATHANIEL BUTLER (OVERLAND), 2:40