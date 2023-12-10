AURORA | Team scores and placing match results for the 2023 Eaglecrest Invitational girls wreslting tournament contested on Dec. 9, 2023, at Eaglecrest High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2023 EAGLECREST INVITATIONAL GIRLS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Dec. 9 at Eaglecrest High School
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 210.5 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 182; 3. Douglas County 133; 4. Fort Lupton 118.5; 5. Arapahoe 102; 6. Prairie View 81.5; 7. Columbine 75.5; 8. VISTA PEAK PREP 74; 9. OVERLAND 68; 10. Skyview 64; 11. REGIS JESUIT 54; 12. Mountain Vista 52; T13. George Washington 51; T13. Vista Ridge 51; 15. Mullen 46; SMOKY HILL 36
Championship matches
100 pounds: CHASEY KARABELL (EAGLECREST) tech. fall Dalilah Aguayo (Arvada), 16-1; 105 pounds: Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View) pinned Nathalia Aguirre (Skyview), 1:56; 110 pounds: Rylee Balcazar (Fort Lupton) pinned Anastasia Martinez (Prairie View), 1:05; 115 pounds: Mia Thorne (Discovery Canyon) pinned VIOLET GARCIA (OVERLAND), 3:23; 120 pounds: Hayden Newberg (Vista Ridge) dec. Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon), 6-2; 125 pounds: ALEXIS SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT) pinned AMELIA BACON (VISTA PEAK PREP), 3:32; 130 pounds: Breaunnah Robles (Douglas County) pinned Makena Heston (Columbine), 0:23; 135 pounds: Adrianna Lopez (Discovery Canyon) pinned Bella Heick (Douglas County), 2:54; 140 pounds: Sophia Flores (Discovery Canyon) pinned Cashlyn Murphy (Discovery Canyon), 0:46; 145 pounds: Madelyn Tolman (Discovery Canyon) maj. dec. LILYANA VALDEZ (EAGLECREST), 10-0; 155 pounds: Daisy Padilla (Arapahoe) pinned Karin Simons (Mullen), 2:36; 170 pounds: GIANNA FALISE (EAGLECREST) pinned Jzunie Jones (Mullen), 2:49; 190 pounds: Rosie Atayde (Denver North) pinned Elizabeth Sandy (Douglas County), 4:16; 235 pounds: EMMA ROBERTS (EAGLECREST) dec. Sofia Cabrera (Skyview), 4-2
Third-place matches
100 pounds: ANASTASIA SMITH (VISTA PEAK PREP) pinned Grace Rodriguez (Columbine), 2:29; 105 pounds: Madison Henderson (Columbine) maj. dec. MILAR LITTLE (EAGLECREST), 13-3; 110 pounds: Gia Gabel (Discovery Canyon) pinned Arianna Sanchez (Douglas County), 2:13; 115 pounds: Abby Wilfong (Vista Ridge) pinned Abigail Retana (Fort Lupton), 1:39; 120 pounds: Kooper Griggs (Arapahoe) dec. JORDAN HEIBULT (EAGLECREST), 5-0; 125 pounds: NYLA BARMORE (EAGLECREST) pinned Aneesa Chavez (Fort Lupton), 1:27; 130 pounds: Makenzie Krenz (Arapahoe) dec. Zaret Silva Lopez (Douglas County), 3-1; 135 pounds: NATALIE REPLOGLE (EAGLECREST) pinned MARISOL SHUKIE (REGIS JESUIT), 2:06; 140 pounds: Alaysia Ornelas (Eaglecrest) dec. Mathilde Abercrombie (Denver South), 1-0; 145 pounds: MADDIE PATTERSON (SMOKY HILL) pinned Grecia Montejo-Garcia (Douglas County), 0:26; 155 pounds: Katie Hall (George Washington) dec. Lindsey Rusin (Douglas County), 6-3; 170 pounds: Maggie Martinez (Mullen) pinned Guadalupe Alvarez Rios (Fort Lupton), 1:45;
190 pounds: Madison McKee (Arapahoe) pinned Ozi Ogu (Mountain Vista), 1:32; 235 pounds: Anastacia Salazar (Fort Lupton) pinned Thompson Zahara (Arvada), 0:51
Fifth-place matches
100 pounds: Yaida Rodriguez (Fort Lupton) tech. fall Ava Campbell (Denver South), 15-0; 105 pounds: MIHRET SHIMELS (OVERLAND) won by med forfeit over MADALYNN DAVID (EAGLECREST); 110 pounds: SYDNEY BABI (EAGLECREST) dec. Mimi Boone (Arapahoe), 5-0; 115 pounds: Alexis Archuleta (Columbine) pinned RILEY HETTICH (VISTA PEAK PREP), 4:00; 120 pounds: Jylian Cabral (Douglas County) pinned Delilah Gallegos (Prairie View), 3:33; 125 pounds: Sarah DeVargas (Discovery Canyon) pinned ZAMIRA POLK (OVERLAND), 1:32; 130 pounds: Chanel Travis-Loaiza (Denver South) pinned Claire Donahue (Discovery Canyon), 2:31; 135 pounds: Makayla Osgood (Kiowa) pinned Ella Curtis (Mountain Vista), 0:33; 140 pounds: Michelle Ramirez (Prairie View) pinned KARMELLA GORDON (SMOKY HILL), 2:12; 145 pounds: Quinn Hartlieb (Mountain Vista) won by med. forfeit over Ymari Cordero (Northfield); 155 pounds: Kylee Eastmond (Arapahoe) pinned NOE BOUCHAREL (REGIS JESUIT), 1:23; 170 pounds: BRENNA BRUMMET (EAGLECREST) won by med. forfeit over Lizzie Padilla (Arapahoe); 190 pounds: April Garayzar (George Washington) pinned TARYN HOLLOWAY (VISTA PEAK PREP), 0:46; 235 pounds: Alexis Sanchez (Arapahoe) pinned Amira McClarin (Discovery Canyon), 2:14