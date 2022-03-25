The first season without at least one Aurora boys state wrestling champion in quite some time didn’t diminish an outstanding season on the mats.

Thirty-eight city wrestlers earned a chance to compete at Ball Arena — where the state tournament returned after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to Pueblo last year — and 10 of them ended up on the medal podium at the conclusion of the three-day spectacle.

Those 10 top-six placers, which represent five different Aurora programs, make up the majority of the 2021-22 Sentinel Colorado All-Aurora Boys Wrestling Team, which is primarily based on state results.

Centennial League champion Grandview leads the way with five All-Aurora performers in seniors Gabriel Lasley (138 pounds), Sonny Quintana (145), Andrew Sarro (152) and Josh Allen (17o) along with junior Maxwell Kibbee (195), which helped coach Ryan Budd’s Wolves to a city-best fifth-place team finish.

Quintana, Allen and Kibbee earned top-six places at their respective weights, led by the third place from Kibbee, who went 5-1 at state and 40-7 on the season. Quintana earned his second career state place by taking fourth and finished 35-8, while Allen claimed fourth in his one and only state tournament and finished 28-12.

Lasley and Sarro (who was a regional champion) both finished 1-2 at the state tournament and were 21-11 and 33-11, respectively, for the season.

Cherokee Trail took a program record and city-best 11 wrestlers to the state tournament and three of them earned All-Aurora honors in seniors Matthew Buck and Derek Glenn Jr. and freshman Chance Matthews.

Glenn Jr. made a state championship match for the third straight season, but lost for the second straight time after becoming the Cougars’ first-ever state champion back in 2020. Glenn Jr. finished 44-5 and as the 120-pound runner-up with a 7-2 loss to Ponderosa’s Jacob Myers.

Buck, son of Cherokee Trail coach Jeff Buck, made a miraculous run to the 160-pound state title match after he finished fourth in his region the previous week to set up a tough state road. Buck lost to Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke in the final, but went 38-14 in his final prep season.

Matthews (42-12) split six matches in his state debut and placed sixth at 113 pounds.

Eaglecrest also had a fantastic season that saw one of its wrestlers earn his way into the state final for the first time in 16 seasons.

Junior Dorian Ervin’s first trip to the state tournament ended in the 106-pound title match, where he lost to Chaparral’s Declan Strait to finish a sparkling 45-7.

Senior Mike Witt fills the All-Aurora heavyweight position after a 1-2 performance at state to cap a 44-10 season, while the Raptors’ third representative is senior Aaron Frimpong, who fills a 132-pound spot that was the only weight that Aurora did not have a state qualifier.

Coach Brent Bieshaar’s Regis Jesuit team had a pair of All-Aurora performers who each performed well in their first chances to wrestle at the state tournament.

Freshman Garrett Reece’s debut season saw him finish 38-11, which included a 4-2 performance at state that ended with a fourth-place result at 126 pounds. Junior Dirk Morley’s rapid improvement between seasons saw him finish in fourth place at 220 pounds after a 34-13 season.

Rangeview’s Greg Brooks entered the state tournament undefeated at 182 pounds and suffered two losses — both by two-point decisions — to finish 29-2 and in fourth place.

2021-22 SENTINEL COLORADO ALL-AURORA BOYS WRESTLING TEAM

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin, jr., Eaglecrest

113 pounds: Chance Matthews, fr., Cherokee Trail

120 pounds: Derek Glenn Jr., sr., Cherokee Trail

126 pounds: Garrett Reece, fr., Regis Jesuit

132 pounds: Aaron Frimpong, sr., Eaglecrest

138 pounds: Gabriel Lasley, sr., Grandview

145 pounds: Sonny Quintana, sr., Grandview

152 pounds: Andrew Sarro, sr., Grandview

160 pounds: Matthew Buck, sr., Cherokee Trail

170 pounds: Josh Allen, sr., Grandview

182 pounds: Greg Brooks, jr., Rangeview

195 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee, jr., Grandview

220 pounds: Dirk Morley, jr., Regis Jesuit

285 pounds: Mike Witt, sr., Eaglecrest

Honorable mention: Sean Arnett, jr., Grandview (120 pounds); Hunter Baird, sr., Eaglecrest (182 pounds); Keegan Beckford, sr., Eaglecrest (120 pounds); Zach Brophy, soph., Smoky Hill (160 pounds); Ethan Diaz, soph., Eaglecrest (113 pounds); Kobe Euell, sr., Cherokee Trail (285 pounds); Jay Everhart, soph., Cherokee Trail (106 pounds); Angelo Falise, sr., Grandview (285 pounds); Zack Fish, sr., Cherokee Trail (170 pounds); Nate Gaye, sr., Cherokee Trail (220 pounds); Ryan Hensley, sr., Overland (160 pounds); Rhett Herman, jr., Grandview (113 pounds); Nate Jackson, jr., Cherokee Trail (126 pounds); Dashawn Jenkins, fr., Smoky Hill (106 pounds); Dalton Leivian, soph., Eaglecrest (195 pounds); Finn O’Riley, sr., Cherokee Trail (152 pounds); Dominic Pacheco, fr., Overland (106 pounds); John Pohl, jr., Eaglecrest (145 pounds); Nehemiah Quintana, soph., Grandview (126 pounds); Talen Rice, sr., Grandview (182 pounds); Brayden Smith, jr., Cherokee Trail (138 pounds); Versean Steward, sr., Overland (182 pounds); Ezekiel Taylor, jr., Vista PEAK (182 pounds, 4A); Zion Taylor, jr., Regis Jesuit (160 pounds); Oscar Valdez, jr., Vista PEAK (195 pounds); Ellis Williams, jr., Cherokee Trail (195 pounds)