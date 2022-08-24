PARKER | The quality start to the new season continued for the Rangeview boys soccer team, which topped Ponderosa 1-0 Tuesday at EchoPark Stadium.

Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second half to knock off the Mustangs and improve to 3-0 thus far in the 2022 campaign.

Junior goalkeeper Randy Morales turned aside a quality chance in the closing seconds of the opening half and Rangeview extended its streak without allowing a goal to the first 240 minutes of the season.

The Raiders play host to Douglas County (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports