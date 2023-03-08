AURORA | A list of all the prep athletes from Aurora high schools who have won at least one Colorado Gatorade Player of Year award since the organization began honoring the best in each state in variety of sports since the 1985-86 season. Some sports have just been added in recent years:

AURORA’S ALL-TIME COLORADO GATORADE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

FOOTBALL (5): Jaleel Awini, Rangeview (2011); Zach Latimer, Gateway (2002); Damian Brown, Eaglecrest (1995); Scott Bentley, Overland (1993); Ernest Williams, Rangeview (1990)

VOLLEYBALL (4): Shannon Webb, Cherokee Trail (2016); Lauren VanOrden, Grandview (2008); Rachel Holloway, Smoky Hill (2005); Ashley Nu’u, Smoky Hill (2003)

GIRLS SOCCER (2): Jordan Nytes, Grandview (2022); Beth West, Grandview (2008)

BOYS SOCCER (3): Ben Beckman, Grandview (2022); Miguel Rosales, Smoky Hill (2007 & 2006); Brian Mullan, Regis Jesuit (1997)

BOYS BASKETBALL (4): Kenny Foster, Smoky Hill (2019); Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest (2016 & 2017); Bud Thomas, Regis Jesuit (2010 & 2009); Ben Baum, Eaglecrest (1993)

GIRLS BASKETBALL (6): Sienna Betts, Grandview (2023); Lauren Betts, Grandview (2022 & 2021); Fran Belibi, Regis Jesuit (2019); Michaela Onyenwere, Grandview (2015, 2016 & 2017); Justine Hall, Regis Jesuit (2014); Diani Akigbogun, Regis Jesuit (2013)

BASEBALL (3): Dallas Macias, Regis Jesuit (2022); Max George, Regis Jesuit (2014); Greg Bird, Grandview (2011)

BOYS TRACK & FIELD (5): Blake Yount, Smoky Hill (2015); Jeremy Rankin, Overland (2007); Ryan Deak, Smoky Hill (2004); Brent Vaughn, Smoky Hill (2003); Pat Manson, Aurora Central (1986)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD (3): Ana Holland, Regis Jesuit (2013); Megan Kaltenbach, Smoky Hill (2003, 2002 & 2001); Trina Edmond, Aurora Central (1989)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Brie Oakley, Grandview (2017)