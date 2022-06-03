AURORA | Dallas Macias capped a phenomenal senior season by winning the 2021-22 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year award, which was announced Friday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound infielder held coach Matt Darr’s Regis Jesuit team to a 23-5 mark and a spot in the Class 5A Baseball Championship Series, which ended on May 28 when the Raiders lost to Cherokee Trail in an all-Aurora elimination game.

Macias finished 2-for-3 and scored three times in his final game, which capped a season in which he hit .522 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI. The Oregon State signee also scored 47 runs and stole nine bases.

“Dallas Macias is the ultimate team leader and clutch hitter. Any time Regis Jesuit needed him to come up big for them this year, he came through,” Bradley Johnson, head coach at ThunderRidge, said in a press release. “In my opinion, there is no one we played that comes close to his abilities as a competitor.”

In the release, Gatorade said that Macias is the No. 3-ranked prospect in the state according to Perfect Game and the Prep Baseball Report. He has a chance to be taken high in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

Macias had a 3.73 GPA at Regis Jesuit. Off the field and out of the classroom, Macias has volunteered with Special Olympics and as a youth baseball coach, while he is a devoted member of his church.

Another former Regis Jesuit infielder was the last Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year from an Aurora program and that was Max George, who won the award in 2013-14 and is currently in the Colorado Rockies’ minor league system. Greg Bird (2010-11) of Grandview is the other local winner of the award, which began in the 1985-86 season.

