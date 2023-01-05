A look forward at 2023: Public safety remains a top priority for Aurora council

AURORA | Many of the Aurora City Council’s top priorities from 2022 remain pressing in 2023, including responses to homelessness and deteriorating roads and streets.

Later this year, the city is also scheduled to hold elections for the mayorship and five council seats. Here’s a quick rundown of topics we’re expecting to see the city and partner agencies focus on in 2023:

Homelessness

While Aurora has stepped up sweeps targeting homeless campers in 2022, introducing a ban on homeless camping earlier this year, it’s not clear what lasting impact the policy will have on the prevalence of street homelessness.

In December, city staffers told the council that bids would be requested early this year for an agency to run the homeless navigation center envisioned by the mayor as part of his “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness.

Volunteer teams are scheduled to locate and talk with homeless residents on Jan. 31 as part of the point-in-time count conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is the city’s primary source of information on the size of its homeless population.

Public safety

Aurora police reported a roughly 21% bump in motor vehicle thefts in 2022 compared to 2021. Deputy city manager Jason Batchelor told the council last month that a program to help victims of car theft with towing and storage costs would be introduced in 2023.

Currently, Aurora residents have to pay around $200 to retrieve their stolen vehicles from a third-party lot. Council members voted last year to research the costs of the city setting up its own lot, which could spare car theft victims the added inconvenience of a fee.

The city will continue to implement the five points of a crime reduction plan passed by council conservatives last year, which include adequately funding the Aurora Police Department, expanding youth violence programming and APD’s mental health co-response program, and dealing with the public health impacts of homeless encampments.

The council is also expected to sign off on the appointment of a new fire chief and (possibly) a new permanent police chief in 2023, after Fernando Gray stepped down and Vanessa Wilson was fired last year.

Recreation

Later this month, Aurora’s newest city recreation center will open its doors to the public. Work on the Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse began in early 2021, funded by marijuana tax revenues.

The finished facility is west of Aurora Reservoir off of South Harvest Road. Starting Jan. 17, the facility will be open 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Aurora Public Library is also extending hours at its larger branches. The Central and Tallyn’s Reach libraries will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays as well as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and weekends, including Sundays.

Odds and ends

The council will hold its first regular meeting of the year Jan. 9, following a two-week holiday break.

While the repeal of the city’s occupational privilege tax isn’t scheduled to take effect until 2025, compensating budget cuts and any new, offsetting revenues could be identified during this year’s budgeting process. The repeal is expected to remove $6 million annually from the budget. Cuts will not be made to public safety departments or the city’s road maintenance fund.

Build Up Aurora, a citywide road maintenance campaign funded by $35 million worth of certificates of participation, is also scheduled to break ground this year.

Final design work will also continue on the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project, which is now slated to become operational in 2026. Council members voted to contribute roughly $2.3 million to the project last year.