Aurora council votes on new strategy for tackling rising crime

AURORA | City lawmakers voted this week to organize Aurora’s crime reduction strategy around a five-point plan by councilmember Dustin Zvonek, prioritizing law enforcement as well as mental health resources, youth outreach and homeless camp mitigation.



“I don’t think it’s any secret that our residents are concerned about the spike in crime we’ve seen and are demanding attention from us,” Zvonek said Monday night. “We understand that there are things that, in fact, the City of Aurora can and should be doing in order to improve public safety.”

Conservatives endorsed Zvonek’s approach to tackling crime, while progressives did not. Public safety has emerged as a polarizing topic on Aurora’s divided city council, extending to the organization of the city’s police department, where the chief has faced pressure to step down from some conservatives.

Violent crime surged citywide last year, with Aurora police reporting a 12.8% increase in murders and a 22.7% increase in aggravated assaults over 2020. Fourty-four people were murdered and 155 shot in total in 2021.

Aurora isn’t alone in this trend. The murder rate ticked up in cities across the country in 2021, according to major news outlets like National Public Radio, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. The Denver Post reported in March that Denver had seen the highest number of homicides in 40 years, with 96 people dying violently.

Zvonek’s plan itself does not earmark any funds for law enforcement activities. It does, however, signal support for the expansion of the city’s Crisis Response Team, which dispatches mental health clinicians alongside uniformed police officers to law enforcement calls involving people making suicidal or homicidal statements and those experiencing psychosis.

Other points of the plan include improving police data collection; adequately staffing and supplying the police department; restoring and expanding Aurora’s Gang Reduction Impact Program, which the council voted to bring back in January; and addressing “the public health and safety challenges created by … encampments,” also a priority of the camping ban finalized by council this week.

City management will also report monthly on progress on each of the five points to the Public Safety Committee and quarterly to the council as a whole.

The council voted along party lines to adopt Zvonek’s crime plan, as opponents called it redundant and also seized on language in the resolution blaming state lawmakers for increases in crimes.

“We recognize that the growing wave of crime threatening the safety of Coloradans is in large part a result of the policies passed by state lawmakers creating hurdles that will be difficult to overcome,” the resolution reads. “But as local elected officials, public safety must be a top priority, and we can’t wait for the Colorado General Assembly to act.”

Zvonek said the Legislature worsened the situation by “decriminalizing” fentanyl — since 2020, possession of up to 4 grams of the potent opioid and most other recreational drugs has only been chargeable as a misdemeanor.

He also faulted the recent elimination of qualified immunity for police officers in Colorado as well as a 2021 state law that loosened restrictions on felons owning firearms.

Councilmember Alison Coombs said she didn’t think pinning the city’s crime problem on state lawmakers was an effective way of getting the state to act in the city’s best interests. Coombs also described public safety bills passed recently by the legislature, insisting the state is taking the problem of crime seriously.

“They’ve been doing a lot, in fact, things that are new and different instead of just a restatement of doing more of the same,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to get better partnership from them by attacking them in a partisan fashion.”

Zvonek said he believed the city needed to partner with the state legislature to address crime and that some Republican lawmakers voted for the laws he had criticized. The plan’s conservative supporters said the public was counting on them to rapidly address crime trends.

“Coming off the campaign trail, all we heard is that our constituents want action,” Jurinsky said. “They’re demanding it. They’re crying out for it. They are begging for it. This is action to address the homeless problem, to address the gang problem (and) to address the crime problem. They want action. We’re going to give it to them.”

“Restating what we’re already doing isn’t really taking new action,” councilmember Juan Marcano replied. “It’s just trying to take credit for what’s already happening.”

Marcano proposed replacing the part of the resolution that was critical of state legislative action with a statement that acknowledged Aurora’s crime problem as part of a global trend coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also suggested the council add housing, early childhood education and economic development as priorities in the plan.

Each of the proposed amendments failed on a 6-4 party-line vote.