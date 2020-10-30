LETTERS: Going vegan can help Colorado wildlife

EDITOR: Is Colorado mountain life compatible with climate change?

As we moved through fall, firefighters battled the Cameron Peak Fire—now the largest fire in state history. Alongside this blaze, a new fire started near Jamestown—a late entry to a fire season that should have been tapering off.

As our climate changes—bringing with it more intense and dangerous fires—fire seasons extend. Parts of the United States now experience fire seasons over a month longer than they were 35 years prior. None of us wants a future where recovery gaps between fire seasons are sliced thinner every year. We must reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, which affect temperatures, weather patterns, and fire seasons. We can make this change through a compassionate and impactful decision: Going vegan.

According to University of Oxford research, eating vegan is probably the single biggest way we can reduce our impact on earth, in terms of emissions, ocean health, and use of land and water. Let’s enjoy Colorado’s stunning wildlife into the future, by showing kindness to animals and the Earth today. For a free vegan starter kit, visit www.PETA.org.

— Jessica Bellamy, via [email protected]