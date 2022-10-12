ENDORSEMENT: Voters should choose Rep. Crow to continue leading Aurora — and Congress

Regardless of which political party controls the U.S. House after the Nov. 8 election, Aurora is fortunate in knowing that either congressional candidate from here can be trusted as sincere and honest.

Republican Navy veteran Steve Monahan is seeking to unseat Army Ranger veteran Jason Crow as the region’s 6th Congressional District House representative.

While military service is not a reliable indicator of legislative success, in the case of Crow and Monahan, it’s clear that considerable military tenures impressed them both with demands for personal integrity.

In a state, and a nation, where such integrity seems to increasingly be a rarity in politics, being able to focus on these two candidates’ policy positions, rather than their emotional stability, is a virtual luxury for voters.

It’s that distinct policy difference that sets Crow and Monahan apart and draws The Sentinel to recommend voters continue standing behind Crow as their representative.

Seeking a third term here, Crow has proven himself invaluable in the House to lead members toward creating a nation that lifts up men, women and children previously overlooked because of poverty, gender, sexuality, race or their lack of powerful lobbyists in the U.S. Capitol.

Just as importantly, Crow has shown himself a vital defender from an increasingly shrill and delusional faction of far-right political might. These are elected officials determined to undermine the nation by either flirting with election denialism, white nationalism and theocracy, or, as in the case of Colorado GOP Congressperson Lauren Boebert, passionately embracing it.

Crow bravely stands behind practical legislation, such as a national ban on assault-style weapons, which he eloquently and consistently helps people understand are weapons of war promulgated by a cynical gun industry at the expense of the lives of thousands of Americans.

From nearly the day he was first sworn into office, he has been a staunch ally of people cruelly and unfairly imprisoned in for-profit immigrant prisons, including a notorious facility in Aurora. His advocacy for justice and humane policy has resulted in much-needed transparency at such prisons.

Crow has been elevated as a key House proponent for what is now a new fight in the women’s reproductive and abortion rights.

And he has hardened his reputation as a proponent of ensuring that states and cities ensure police and others treat all Americans, including people of color, with transparent fairness, equity and dignity.

Despite claims to the contrary by Monahan, Crow’s agenda closely parallels that of the vast majority of Aurora residents and voters.

Monahan sees the need for solutions to crises surrounding immigration, growing crime rates and seemingly endless inflation. But he’s wrong in thinking that so-called tough on crime, immigrant and federal budget measures will move the needles in the right direction.

History has shown repeatedly that as attractive as “workfare,” lock-them-up, build-a-wall soundbites sound to weary voters, the past and the science make clear that those failed policies will only fail again.

Whether the House sheds distracting and delusional members like Boebert, GOP representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Goetz, or whether they increase the ranks of unstable and subversive lawmakers like them, Colorado and the nation will need Crow and more like him to lead past seemingly endless crises and alarming enemies from within.

Voters should not hesitate to return Crow for another term.