Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Buckley and Mexico early Wednesday

AURORA | A bicyclist was struck and killed near South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue Wednesday morning, marking the fourth traffic-related death in the city in less than a week, according to Aurora police.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of South Buckley Road at approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 4 after receiving multiple reports of a person who appeared to be dead lying in the road, police said.

Responding officers found an unidentified man who had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene following the collision.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the slain bicyclist in the coming days.

The incident Wednesday morning marks the 19th traffic-related death in the the city in 2019, according to Aurora police.

The fatality follows three other traffic-related deaths in the city over Labor Day weekend.

Anyone with any information related to this hit-and-run collision is encouraged to call the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section at 303-739-6423.