3-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in parking lot at Aurora wedding venue

AURORA | A 3-year-old child was struck and killed Saturday night by a vehicle in the parking lot of a wedding venue in Aurora.

Aurora police say the toddler had been left unattended in the parking lot and was hit at struck by a car leaving the parking lot of the Victor Grange, 2525 Tower Road, Saturday. The child died at the scene, police reported.

Aurora police say alcohol was not involved and the driver is not expected to face charges. However, police say the results of the investigation are being sent to the district attorney’s office to determine if the child’s parents should face charges, according to police