Coroner identifies 31-year-old Denver woman killed in crash near Hampden Circle Friday

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the Denver woman who died after the car she was driving swerved into a tree near East Hampden Circle Friday evening as Sarah Esquibel, 31.

Investigators determined Esquibel “made an abrupt left turn” moments after she crossed East Hampden Circle while driving east on East Hamden Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to police.

Esquibel’s vehicle then struck a tree located on the median, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trio of other occupants in the vehicle — a girl, a man and an a 2-month-old child — were treated a local hospital for minor injuries.

Esquibel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to police.

The incident was one of three fatal vehicle collisions in Aurora over Labor Day weekend.