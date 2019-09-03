Arapahoe County Coroner identifies 52-year-old man killed crossing East 6th Avenue Saturday

AURORA |The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man struck and killed while crossing East Sixth Avenue in Aurora Saturday as Chandra Khadka, 52.

Aurora police traffic investigators determined an unidentified male driver struck Khadka while he was crossing East Sixth Avenue near Chambers Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to police.

Khadka, who was an Aurora resident, was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, police said.

The unidentified driver fled the scene, but his car’s license plate had fallen off in the area, police said. Investigators were able to use the plate to track the driver to his Aurora home.

The man was later taken into custody, according to Aurora Police Sgt. Gregory Garcia. Detectives have recommended charging the man with careless driving resulting in death, though prosecutors may decide to amend that charge.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected driver.

The incident marks at least the sixth traffic-related fatality involving a pedestrian in Aurora so far this year.

The incident was one of three fatal vehicle collisions in Aurora over Labor Day weekend.