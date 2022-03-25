APD Chief Wilson says she’s not resigning despite ploys to push her out

1 of 8

AURORA | An attorney for Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said Thursday that the chief has no plans to leave the helm of the department, despite being pushed to do so by City Manager Jim Twombly.

Attorney Paula Greisen told the Sentinel that she reached out to the city attorney’s office about a week and a half ago on Wilson’s behalf to ask whether rumors of a conspiracy to oust the chief were true.

“There has been a campaign against Chief Wilson and the deputy chief orchestrated by certain members of city council,” Greisen said. “They have made it clear their priority is to push her out. They have called her ‘trash’ and said her termination is in the works, and there’s been an ongoing effort to demoralize and demean her.”

In January, Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky called Wilson “trash” on a regional conservative talk radio show and said she thought the chief should be removed from her position. Jurinsky later became the target of a censure attempt brought by councilmember Juan Marcano for her remarks.

Greisen said City Attorney Dan Brotzman told her at the time that he knew of no plans to ask the chief to step down.

On Monday, Greisen said Wilson was invited onto a Zoom call with Twombly in which the city manager said they needed to discuss an “exit strategy” for Wilson.

“Chief Wilson’s response was that she was not resigning and had no plans to resign,” Greisen said, “and that if the City of Aurora wanted to talk about that, they could contact me.”

Greisen said she had not heard from the city but said they have “her personal cell phone number.”

When asked by a Sentinel reporter Wednesday to confirm whether he had requested that Wilson submit her resignation, Twombly said he was “surprised” by the inquiry.

Denver7 first reported Wednesday evening Wilson would be resigning in the coming weeks. Earlier today, 9News reported that was not the case.

“This is kind of a volatile situation, and I don’t really have anything to say about it,” the city manager said before the call abruptly ended.

City spokesman Ryan Luby sent a statement shortly after in which he wrote that it would be “wholly improper for us to engage in speculative conversations on any personnel matter.”

“We remain focused on comprehensive public safety changes that are in the best interests of our community and employees. There have been and continue to be frequent discussions between city leadership and public safety leadership about progress on those changes,” Luby said.

“This is part of a campaign to force her out for her efforts to reform the police department and implement a court-ordered consent decree,” Greisen said. “She has had a laser focus on doing that since she took the position of chief of police.”

Wilson was appointed by Twombly in August 2020 after serving seven months as the interim chief following former Deputy Aurora Police Chief Paul O’Keefe’s withdrawal to lead the department through to its next leader. Aurora City Council members endorsed Twombly’s decision with a 10-1 vote, with Councilmember Angela Lawson casting the lone “no” vote.

Wilson is the first woman and first openly gay person to lead the nearly 750 sworn employees of the department. She started with APD in 1996 as a patrol officer, moving through the ranks and serving various roles with the investigations, intelligence and internal affairs units.

Upon being selected as chief in 2020, amid various police department controversies including the aftermath of the death of Elijah McClain, Wilson told the Sentinel she believed police brutality against non-white people was a “systemic problem” and that changing the department would take time.

“I can’t snap my fingers and have that happen,” she said.

While Wilson, a longtime member of the Aurora Police Association, originally had the endorsement of the department’s chief bargaining union, the Fraternal Order of Police, the two organizations said in October that she’d received a “vote of no confidence” by a majority of the department’s sworn officers.

“She should be removed immediately,” former officer and APA head Doug Wilkinson wrote in an email to the Sentinel following the vote. He said he was irked by a then-recent call from Wilson to investigate an incident of officers that had been previously cleared of wrong-doing and called for the vote.

Wilkinson was later fired by Wilson for an email he wrote to fellow officers decrying the department’s diversity policies.

Following the vote of no confidence, Aurora city management staff said the chief had their full support.

“…She was selected because we believed, and still believe, that she is the right person. She accepted and embraced her role knowing significant challenges were ahead,” Deputy City Manager Jason Batchelor said in a statement. “She is responsible for making difficult and, at times, unpopular decisions to meet the needs of both employees and our community. Over the last 21 months, she has been a vocal champion for Aurora police officers while also making it clear that she supports implementing best practices…”

Sentinel Managing Editor Kara Mason contributed to this story.