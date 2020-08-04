Vanessa Wilson appointed chief to lead Aurora’s beleaguered police department

1 of 4

AURORA | Aurora has a new police chief: Vanessa Wilson.

City Manager Jim Twombly and a majority of city council on Monday night elevated Wilson to the top-cop position in the Aurora Police Department after Wilson served a tumultuous stint as Interim Chief. She was appointed to the temporary position in late December after former chief Nick Metz announced his retirement.

Twombly said that Wilson had “performed so well as Interim Chief.” Her seven-month tenure has been pockmarked with controversies, including contentious protests over the death of Elijah McClain, multiple officers fired for mocking McClain’s death in photos, other officers accused of drinking and driving, and the recent detention of a Black family erroneously suspected of stealing a car.

Aurora city council members endorsed Twombly’s decision with a 10-1 vote, with Councilmember Angela Lawson casting the lone “no” vote.

“I am honored, humbled and energized by the trust the city manager, mayor and council have placed in me,” Wilson said in a statement. “Aurora is a city that has experienced many triumphs and tragedies, and we sit at a crossroads for our city’s future…. We will be a transparent partner dedicated to making Aurora a safer city for all, with respect for our diversity, an embrace of unity, and continual conversation about how we can do better.”

The lawmakers largely lauded Twombly’s appointment of Wilson.

“I’m actually surprised that anyone would want to be a chief of police during these times,” Councilmember Françoise Bergan said of Wilson.“She certainly has had to deal with challenging times and difficult decision-making.”

Born in San Juan Puerto Rico, Wilson will be the first woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nearly 750 sworn employees of the Aurora Police Department. She’s been with Aurora police since 1996, when she came to the agency from her first law enforcement job as a police officer at Virginia Commonwealth University. She started in Aurora as a patrol officer and has since moved through the ranks, serving various roles with the investigations, intelligence and internal affairs units.

Wilson, a longtime member of the Aurora Police Association, received the endorsement of the department’s new chief bargaining union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49, shortly after she was named interim chief.

Marc Sears, president of the local FOP chapter, said he believes Wilson is the right person to lead the department moving forward.

“After seven months of being the interim chief, I’m sure Chief Wilson is chomping at the bit to say, ‘I can do this and this and this,’” Sears said. “She’s kind of had her hands tied because people say, ‘Well what if you’re not the chief? We don’t want to make changes and then have somebody new come in and change it all over again.’”

Wilson edged out fellow APD veteran Commander Marcus Dudley, as well as a duo of top-level police administrators from Maryland and Texas, for the role.

Lawson said she would have preferred Dudley, who currently oversees the department’s internal affairs bureau, to be named chief. Dudley was recently named one of five finalists to lead the police agency in Waco, Texas.

Lawson also said she would like to strip power from the city manager to appoint a police chief and instead allow city council to make a final decision.

Colonel Alexander Jones with the Baltimore County Police Department and Assistant Chief Avery Moore with the Dallas Police Department were the two external candidates vying for the position that comes with a salary of approximately $200,000 per year.

Councilmember Alison Coombs said that the police department required “deep-seated structural change.

“No one chief is going to be able to do that on their own or know, on their own, what to do,” Coombs said, calling for citizens to remain committed in shaping APD’s future.

Aurora city lawmakers also granted initial approval to a city-wide ban on police using carotid chokeholds, which restrict blood flow to the brain. Police stopped and restrained McClain, the young, Black massage therapist, in part with carotid chokeholds in August 2019.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the ordinance, which still requires a second vote.

Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Angela Lawson introduced the ordinance in June to ensure longevity in an existing rules change in APD. City officials already had banned police from using carotid chokeholds in June. A sweeping state law that month also banned police use of carotid holds and chokeholds.