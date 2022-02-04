Aurora cops fire union president after email decrying ‘crackheads, child molesters, illegal aliens’ as diversity

AURORA | Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Thursday she has fired officer Doug Wilkinson following a city investigation into a November email in which he mocked the department’s diversity policies.

The outspoken former president of the Aurora Police Association has been on administrative leave since Nov. 17, the day after police say he emailed 235 department employees to make his feelings known about reforms agreed to in the consent decree between the city and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

“The decree indicates that they want to replace as many of the department’s white males as possible with as many women and minorities,” Wilkinson wrote last November. “It’s as simple as that. To do that they are going to hire and promote non-whites and non-males wherever they can.

“To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community,’” he said elsewhere in the email.

Five employees came forward to complain about the message, according to a news release shared Thursday by police.

Now, the roughly 20-year veteran of the department is out of a job, after Wilson sided with investigators who say Wilkinson’s email violated department policies against discrimination and harassment.

Wilkinson told the Sentinel that he plans to appeal the firing with the city’s civil service commission. On the topic of the email, he argued that “the point that I was trying to make was an accurate and fair one” and that he “honestly thought that the words I used were pretty understandable.”

“I knew this was coming, so it’s not like a surprise or something,” he said of the firing.

Wilkinson and the association have frequently found themselves at odds with the chief over her handling of departmental reforms in the wake of the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Wilkinson said he believes his history of conflict with Wilson played a role in her final decision to fire him, and that he had discussed the topic with the governing board of the association, but that it was “hard to say” exactly how significant it was in relation to the immediate situation with the email.

While Wilkinson is no longer eligible to serve on the board, he said he will still make himself available to advise the new president, Tony Cancino.

Aurora Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49 has represented the majority of Aurora police officers as their collective bargaining unit since 2019. Marc Sears, president of the lodge, could not be reached immediately for comment.