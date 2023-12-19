Mikhail Smith peers into some a pipe at a future construction site, where there was a report of a homeless camp April 21 in Aurora. Smith is on the Street Outreach Team for Mile High Behavioral Health, which provides services to the homeless community in the metro region. Homeless activist say looming city budget cuts will greatly impact their ability to provide services. File Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council on Monday put off decisions on whether to use unspent COVID-19 relief money to sustain food and shelter programs serving the city’s homeless, as service providers brace for funding cuts.

Last month, the council rejected the suggestion by Councilmember Alison Coombs that it tap other city funds to offset the impacts of a multi-million dollar reduction in the grants that the city offers to support homelessness services. The reduction reflects falling marijuana tax revenues as well as the end of pandemic-specific grants received by the city.

While agencies have warned that the shortfall will jeopardize programs like Mile High Behavioral Healthcare’s cold-weather shelter and meal services, as well as the Pallet shelters operated by the Salvation Army, Councilmember Francoise Bergan on Monday insisted service providers likely have the money to continue to keep up their current programs through mid-2024.

“I think it’s quite the exaggeration to say that we are going to have people dying in the streets, and that we are basically not funding them when we did fund them. We did not fund them to the level that we have in the past,” she said. “All we are saying is that we would like to re-examine the different requests … at the Feb. 3 workshop.”

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky suggested that the council postpone the votes on using about $1.6 million in available American Rescue Plan Act funds to soften the shortfall, which totals more than $2.5 million.

Coombs warned that by not figuring out other funding sources before the cuts start to be felt in January, the council would be endangering the lives of Aurora’s homeless residents.

“If we move this to February, these providers are going to cut the programs as we’re entering the coldest part of the year, and people are going to go without shelter,” Coombs said. “We are making a choice to ignore our obligation to take care of people, to make sure they’re housed, to make sure that people have food and that they don’t, frankly, die in the cold.”

Mayor Mike Coffman said that he also has a proposal for funding homelessness services, but that proposal was not discussed in detail Monday.

The council voted 7-3 to postpone the decision until its Feb. 3 winter workshop, with Coffman, Coombs and Ruben Medina opposed. Councilmember Crystal Murillo was absent Monday.

Also on Monday, the council:

Voted 8-1 to appoint Dennis Lyons, Joshua Rodriguez, Glenton Miller, Alex Ortiz and Margaret Booker to the governing board of the Murphy Creek No. 3 Metropolitan District, with Alison Coombs voting “no” and Crystal Murillo absent.

Agreed to change the scheduling of future council meetings so that study sessions will take place on the same day as regular meetings at 5:15 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m., while regular meetings are pushed from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oversaw the swearing in of Jason Batchelor as Aurora’s new city manager.