AURORA | Aurora lawmakers on Monday rejected the suggestion that the city compensate for falling marijuana tax revenues by investing other funds in local homelessness service agencies, meaning food and shelter programs will likely be scaled back in 2024.

Conservative council members argued that agencies should ask their donors for more money rather than rely on the city and fluctuating marijuana tax dollars for funding.

“This is not guaranteed money. This is not just a guaranteed handout,” Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said. “I know how budgets work. Go fundraise.”

Aurora taxes retail marijuana sales to fund services for the city’s homeless residents as well as youth violence prevention programs. Pot sales have declined as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned — in September, the city reported that marijuana sales tax revenues fell by 11% in 2022 and that revenues were down by about 8.5% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

In total, the amount of marijuana funds available to homelessness services agencies dropped from $3.9 million for 2023 to $1.4 million to 2024. COVID-19 relief funds are also drying up, as pandemic-specific grants end and the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act money is spent down.

Monday’s agenda item included a list of staff recommendations for about $2 million in grants to be awarded to eight agencies. Service providers have said the multi-million dollar cut will jeopardize programs such as Mile High Behavioral Healthcare’s cold-weather shelter and meal services, and the Pallet shelters operated by the Salvation Army.

On Monday, Councilmember Alison Coombs suggested that the council use other city funds to continue funding organizations at 2023 levels.

“All of these agencies are continuing to provide or intend to continue to provide the same level of service, if not more,” Coombs said. “If we’re continuing to spend the money we spend on (encampment) sweeps and other programs, but we don’t have anywhere for people to go, that’s going to make the problems worse of community members contacting us and asking why the sweeps aren’t working.”

Deputy City Manager Roberto Venegas said there was $300,000 in unspent ARPA funds that could be used to make up part of the $2.5 million shortfall in marijuana tax revenues.

But conservatives on the city council rejected the idea, with Councilmember Curtis Gardner saying the city and Aurora households have had to make cuts to account for economic conditions, suggesting agencies should also learn to work with smaller contributions from the city.

He proposed that the council sign off on the grant recommendations but not try to find other funds to make up for the shortfall.

“To think that money coming from the government in the form of a grant is ongoing and promised forever is really inappropriate,” Gardner said. “We have need after need in this city. We have a capital projects list that is nearly a billion dollars long.”

Councilmember Francoise Bergan initially suggested that the council put off voting on the grant recommendations until January but ultimately agreed with Gardner’s proposal along with a majority of the council.

Progressives Ruben Medina and Coombs both objected to the proposal moving forward from Monday’s study session, with Coombs saying she objected “in the strongest terms to leaving our most vulnerable residents, who are literally going to die, to die.”

Councilmember Crystal Murillo said she agreed with Coombs’ objections but would support the item in the interests of giving agencies “something rather than nothing.”

The council is scheduled to vote on the recommendations Nov. 27.