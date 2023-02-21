LETTERS: Rethink stance on ‘Fair Workweek’ bill

In response to EDITORIAL: Colorado ‘Fair Workweek’ bill is a schedule for disaster not better jobs

Editor: Name one hourly employee who likes the rotating schedule. They will get a 1 or 2 week schedule on Sunday for a workweek starting the next day. They never know when they work next. They cannot make any plans until they know what their schedule is. I have worked this way. My daughter worked this way for many years before having a breakdown followed by 6 months of depression. Now, I realize there were other contributing factors, but this type of scheduling has been a major player in people not wanting to work these types of jobs —not to mention low wages. You can’t raise a family in the low wages, and you certainly cannot get babysitting at the last minute. You need to rethink your stance. Are you on the side of management or employees?

— Kerri Phillips, via [email protected]