LETTERS: Alex Villagran will restore the Adams County treasurer’s office

Editor: As a fellow graduate of the University of Michigan, I can vouch for the high standards that Alex Villagran has achieved. Alex has dedicated his life to helping his fellow man meet their obligations. Alex understands how finances can affect our ability to respond to changes that can overwhelm. So I was surprised to read the decision by the editors of The Sentinel, a fine source for news about our community.

The endorsements for other positions you could see depended on qualifications and experience. Excellent. So the choice for Adams County Treasurer was clear – Alex Villagran – the candidate committed to accountability and transparency (see www.alexeforadams.com). Even the editors describe Alex as “a savvy financial manager.”

Of course, the decision is clear for Alex Villagran as Adams County Treasurer. NOW THE SURPRISE. Instead, Alex’s opponent was chosen. The reasoning – an insider is better prepared for the mess in the office. If ever there was a time for transparency and accountability it is RIGHT NOW. The citizens of Adams county can afford a few days for Alex to get up to speed.

Perhaps the stronger reason to select Alex’s opponent was his acceptance of the 2020 election. We should commend all who celebrate reality. Put Alex in that same camp. January 6, 2020, can never be forgotten. Alex was surprised by this decision as well. He told me so as he was walking another neighborhood in Adams County to get out the vote. Well done, Alex. I can only hope the editors of The Sentinel will do better next time.

Thanks for all you do to protect democracy.

—Mike Lopez, via [email protected]