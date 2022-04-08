Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 6-4 win over the Penguins.

The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Avalanche are 13-5-3 in division games. Colorado ranks third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, Colorado won 6-3. Gabriel Landeskog scored a team-high three goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 41 goals and has 82 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-48 in 59 games this season. Rantanen has 15 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar