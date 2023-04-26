AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 18-24, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 4.18-4.24.23

MONDAY, APRIL 24: Maddyn Walker scored the eventual game-winning goal in the first half and Kiana Sparrow also tallied as the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team earned its fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory at Cherry Creek.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22: All scheduled Aurora prep sports contests were canceled by weather, save for the John Strain Memorial boys swim meet that included Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Regis Jesuit.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21: Jibreal Jones absorbed a big hit as he headed towards the Palmer goal, but his shot found the net that gave the Rangeview boys lacrosse team a 5-4 win in three overtimes. Jones scored his second goal of the game as a light snow began to fall and the Raiders and Terrors had been scoreless for a long stretch. Connor White, Nolan Long and JuJu Smith also scored for Rangeview. …Jax Pfister pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings and improved to 4-0 on the season for the Grandview baseball team in a 7-3 win over Cherokee Trail under the lights at the Double Angel complex. Tanner Pachorek drove in three runs and Tucker Smock had a triple and RBI for the Wolves, while Brody Ceyrolles and Akoi Burton had RBI for the Cougars in a seventh-inning rally. …Grant Gedrose had four hits, Jace Filleman homered and Brien Kenny knocked in three runs in the Regis Jesuit baseball team’s 12-2 win over Heritage.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20: Ayden Shaw racked up 21 kills and 22 digs and Dillan Ancheta recorded 51 assists as the Eaglecrest boys volleyball team rallied for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-11, 15-8 victory over Grandview, which got 15 kills from Nick Safray and 10 from Alex Riddick. …The Gateway boys volleyball team dropped two close sets to open its home match against Hinkley, but reeled off three straight for a 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 victory. Amir Khabiri had 13 kills and Harold and Vincent Johnson added 11 apiece, while Francisco Beltran had 35 assists and five service aces. Saul Garcia paced the Thunder with 10 kills, while Ryan Bieber had 10 blocks and Devon Penias 23 digs. …Cherokee Trail’s Bead Boonta played a steady final 11 holes at Aurora Hills .G.C, which earned her a one-stroke victory in the Centennial League girls golf tournament. Boonta shot a plus-2 74 in cold, windy conditions, while Kaleigh Babineaux shot 77 and Haylee Clark 79 to join their teammate in the top 10 as the Cougars were second as a team behind Cherry Creek. Grandview placed fifth. … Shylin Collins racked up a career-high 13 goals for the Rangeview girls lacrosse team, which won for the first time on the season with a 17-8 defeat of Eaglecrest at APS Stadium. Alyssa Dozier, Olivia Meldahl, Jazmyn Nunez and Victoria Yancey also had goals and Alexis Pettes made six saves for the Raiders. …The Regis Jesuit baseball team scored in every innings and needed just about every run in a 23-18 Continental League win at Highlands Ranch. Christian Lopez had five hits and scored four times, Brody Chyr had seven RBI and homered, as did John May, for the Raiders, while John Reasbeck got the win in relief. …Heber Almeida struck out seven batters and scattered five hits over six innings and the Gateway baseball team scored 13 times in its final two at-bats for a 13-3 win over Aurora Central. Edgar Alejos Torres homered and drove in two of the Trojans’ three runs. …Brooke Metcalfe scored in the second half to lift the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Castle View in a game that also saw Lexi Meyer put one in the net. …Naomi Clark scored the tying goal in the first half and had two more in the second half as the Grandview girls soccer team rallied past Eaglecrest for a 5-1 win. Lexi Yi had the go-ahead goal and Crystal Sesma also scored for the Wolves. …Maria Herrera scored two goals and Celeste Anaya assisted on all but one score in the Gateway girls soccer team’s 4-2 win over Alameda. …Maddie Dossey shot 118 and finished second for the Gateway girls golf team to lead the way for locals at the Colorado League minor tournament at Thorncreek G.C. Shaya Kelley finished third for Aurora Central, which was second as a team behind Thornton. …Natali Marshall and Isabella Mestas won at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, as the Eaglecrest girls tennis team lost to Mullen 5-2.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19: Brian Herrera yielded just one hit over six innings on the mound, plus had three hits and stole three bases as the Vista PEAK baseball team topped Rangeview 7-1. Anthony Porras, Tyson Gray and Emilio Morales also had three hits for the Bison and Porras felt just a home run short of the cycle. …Edith Cardoza and Cinthia Escobedo Anguiano tallied two goals apiece and Karen Peprah added a goal and three assists to pace the Hinkley girls soccer team to 6-0 win over Jefferson. …The Rangeview boys volleyball team earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Kennedy behind seven kills from Nicholas Tapparo.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18: Kiana Sparrow scored both goals for the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team, which defeated previously unbeaten Mullen 2-0 in Centennial League play. Ruby Arsenault and Kiley Hyde each stopped four shots in goal for the Cougars. …Naomi Clark converted a pass from Lexi Yi for the only goal of the game for the Grandview girls soccer team in a 3-1 loss to Cherry Creek. …Caden Surratt had half of the offensive output for the Rangeview girls soccer team in a 4-0 win over Hinkley. Samantha Baca had a goal and an assist as well for the Raiders. …Brooke Metcalfe, Lexi Meyer and Adeleine Walick also tallied goals in the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team’s 3-0 Continental League home win over Legend. …Jaslyn Sanders racked up four goals, Brooke Roth had three and Luciana DiMateo collected three assists in the Smoky Hill girls soccer team’s 10-0 win over Overland. …Clifford Goldy drove in four runs, while Collin May had three hits and Spenser Smock scored three times as the Grandview baseball team downed Mullen 10-6. …Logan Henry had six kills to pace the Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Highlands Ranch. …John Clinton piled up 14 kills and David Weiss dished out 30 assists as the Cherokee Trail boys volleyball team topped Grandview 25-20, 25-22, 25-23. …The Eaglecrest boys volleyball team dropped a five-setter at Valor Christian.