AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from April 11-17, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 4.11-4.17.23

MONDAY, APRIL 17: Andrew Bell homered and drove in two runs and Jack Carey pitched 5 1/3 strong innings as the Regis Jesuit baseball team topped Douglas County 3-1. …Zach Garcia, Mason Grube and Bowen Tabola all homered to pace the Cherokee Trail baseball team to a 8-6 road win over Dakota Ridge. …Maria Herrera scored four goals and Jahayra Bernal tallied twice as the Gateway girls soccer team blanked Manual 6-0. …The Aurora Central girls soccer team edged Alameda 3-2. …Smoky Hill’s Sophia Stiwich shot a 2-under par 69 to lead Aurora girls golfers at the Bruin Invitational at CommonGround G.C. Stiwich finished a stroke off the lead in second place, while Kaleigh Babineaux shot 73 for fifth-place for Cherokee Trail (which was fourth as a team) and Eaglecrest’s Savanna Becker tied for sixth with a 74. …Sophia Capua of Vista PEAK carded a 4-over-par 77 to finish as the runner-up at the City League meet at Wellshire G.C, while teammate Ryan Hackett shot 98 to come in eighth. …Ava Eltzroth picked up a win at No. 3 singles, but the Vista PEAK girls tennis team fell to Highlands Ranch 6-1.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15: The Cherokee Trail girls track team won the championship of the Littleton Lions Classic with a 43-point victory over a field of 16 scoring teams. Symone Adams (100 meters), Sanaai Hancock (100 meter hurdles) and Lillian Krob (400 meters) earned wins for the Cougars. Cherokee Trail won six events on the boys side and finished in sixth place. The Cougars claimed the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 meter relays, while Benjamin Reichert took the 100 meters, Kahari Wilbon the 400 meters and Beck Gutjahr the 1,600 meters. …Rangeview’s Zane Bullock claimed the only event title for the Aurora track teams that competed over two frigid days at the Pomona Invitational as she won the girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10 inches. … Isabelle Cruces Alcala and Kiana Sparrow had goals for the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team in a 2-1 double-overtime road win over Castle View. …The Rangeview baseball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning and Ryan Luevanos preserved the lead as the Raiders edged Westminster 8-7. Jordan Ramirez and Max McGinnis drove in two runs apiece for Rangeview. …Caden Surratt scored six goals and had two assists as the Rangeview girls soccer team topped Overland 10-0.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14: Bad weather limited the competition for Aurora teams, but the Grandview boys volleyball team defeated Highlands Ranch 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20. …The Regis Jesuit boys volleyball team split its first two matches at the Cheyenne Mountain Tournament. …In cold, wet conditions at Stutler Bowl, the Grandview boys lacrosse team fell to Arapahoe 15-4.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13: Anthony Gall struck out nine batters and pitched a five-inning no-hitter as the Eaglecrest baseball team blanked Overland 13-0. Noah Brown had three hits and two RBI and six Raptors drove in runs in the win. …Tanner Pachorek tripled and homered among three hits to help the Grandview baseball team to an 11-4 win at Arapahoe. Spenser Smock also homered for the Wolves to back Nick Martensen, who threw 6 1/3 innings. …Brody Chyr had three hits, stole three bases and drove in a pair of runs to help the Regis Jesuit baseball team to a 6-4 road win at Valor Christian. …The Eaglecrest girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in its eighth game as it fell 4-1 at Cherry Creek. … Gianna Mathenge scored a first-half goal to send the Cherokee Trail girls soccer team into halftime tied with Arapahoe 1-1, but the Cougars ceded a late goal to fall 2-1. …Naomi Clark scored two goals and had two assists and Isa Dillehay had two goals as the Grandview girls soccer team defeated Overland 10-0. …Despite five goals from Nate Gilmore and three goals and two assists from Craig Nam, the Cherokee Trail boys lacrosse team fell to Kent Denver 14-12. …Maddie Jokerst had four goals and Emily Bradac and Phoebe Rogala each scored twice and had an assist as the Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team topped visiting Loyola Academy (llinois) 11-10. …Tristan Rowley piled up 16 kills, while Reese Kloberdanz had 12 and Liam Jungheim 11 and Kaiyan Ivey amassed 47 assists as the Vista PEAK boys volleyball team outlasted Gateway 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12. …Nick Safray racked up 24 kills and Nathan Bidlingmaier racked up 44 assists as the Grandview boys volleyball team held off Overland 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17. …The Regis Jesuit girls tennis team dropped a 4-3 Continental League dual match to Rock Canyon despite wins from Lucia Fillipini at No. 3 singles plus victories by the No. 1 doubles team of Mary Clare Watts and Quinn Binaxas and Ebba Svard and Brenna Radebaugh at No. 2 doubles. …Sophia Stiwich shot 78 to finish second and Cherokee Trail’s Haylee Clark tied for fourth with an 83 in the Centennial League girls golf tournament at Broken Tee G.C.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12: The Grandview girls tennis team got a win from Lauren Stec and Romie Pachorek at No. 1 doubles, but dropped a Centennial League dual to Arapahoe 6-1. …The Smoky Hill boys lacrosse team dropped a 9-8 decision to Littleton.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11: The Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team downed visiting Mountain Vista 10-7 as Ethan Hughes had three goals, Jamie Rosenzweig scored twice and Spencer Day made 11 saves. …Jax Pfister threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Jackson Lesyinski got the final out as the Grandview baseball team blanked Cherokee Trail 3-0. Tanner Pachorek drove in two of the Wolves’ three runs. …Noah Brown knocked in four runs and Braylan Bell doubled three times and scored times as the Eaglecrest baseball team topped Smoky Hill 13-11. Jackson Van Luit had four RBI for the Buffs. …The Vista PEAK boys volleyball team topped Rangeview 25-14, 25-13, 25-17 as Tristan Rowley had eight kills and Reese Kloberdanz and Liam Jungheim added seven apiece. …The Gateway boys volleyball team downed Denver South 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13. …Lexi Meyer scored three goals and had four assists in the Regis Jesuit girls soccer team’s 7-2 win over Highlands Ranch.