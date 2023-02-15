AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 7-13, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

MONDAY, FEB. 13: The Aurora Central boys basketball team tallied 26 points in the fourth quarter and overcame a late deficit for a 61-58 win at Gateway to earn a spot in the Colorado League championship game. Alejandro Flores and Camron Crisp tallied 19 points apiece to lead the Trojans (recap, here). … In a rescheduled contest, the Rangeview girls basketball team downed visiting Smoky Hill 68-27. …The Aurora Central girls basketball team fell to Adams City 38-25 in a Colorado League tournament game despite 11 points from Alayna McClain.

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 13, here

SATURDAY, FEB. 11: The Grandview boys wrestling team won the 5A Region 3 tournament at Fort Collins with 225 points, while Regis Jesuit finished fourth with 149. The teams combined for 13 5A state qualifiers. …The Eaglecrest and Vista PEAK girls wrestling teams finished second and third, respectively, among 21 scoring teams at the Region 3 tournament at Broomfield. The Raptors had eight state qualifiers and the Bison had five. … Cherokee Trail finished fourth, Rangeview 11th and Smoky Hill 12th at the 5A Region 2 boys wrestling tournament at Lakewood and the city teams earned a combined nine state berths. …Host Vista PEAK took fifth in the 4A Region 2 boys wrestling tournament and netted three state qualifying spots, while 13th-place Aurora Central got two. ...Parker Brinner and Michael Manville scored two goals apiece for the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team in a 5-1 win over Mountain Vista. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team fell to Monarch 6-1 on the road. …Royce Edwards poured in 16 points and Mareon Chapman added 15 as the Rangeview boys basketball team topped Denver South 62-57. The Rangeview girls also won over the Ravens 61-53 as D’Ahja Horton had 25. …The Centennial League boys basketball tournament got underway and top-seeded Grandview advanced with a 57-42 win over Cherokee Trail in a game that saw UK Onyenwere pace the Wolves with 287 points. Second-seeded Eaglecrest pulled away from Mullen for 86-76 with a big performance from LaDavian King (who tallied 30 points), while DeAndre Brown (18), Robert Heflin V (11) and Cam Chapa (10) also reached double figures. Third-seeded Smoky Hill downed Overland despite a 29-point outing by the ‘Blazers’ Siraaj Ali. …The Centennial League girls basketball tournament began with third-seeded Cherokee Trail and fourth-seeded Grandview among the first round winners. Madeline Gibbs scored 18 points, while Delainey Miller added 12 and Alana Biosse 10 as the Cougars held off Eaglecrest, which challenged behind its own trio of double-digit scorers in Nia McKenzie (16), Lauren Perkins (14) and Laci Roffle (11). Sienna Betts tallied 29 points for the Wolves in a 47-33 home win over Mullen.

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 11, here

FRIDAY, FEB. 10: The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team downed ThunderRidge 75-65. Damarius Taylor paced the Raiders with 22 points, while Joe Dorais and TaRea Fulcher added 18 apiece. …Despite goals from Eli Ash, Ian Beck and Ryan Williams, the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team lost a back-to-back to Valor Christian 4-3. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team fell to Castle View 3-2. Chandin Jenings (Cherokee Trail) and Sam Switzer had goals for the Bruins. …The Regis Jesuit girls swim team finished as the runner-up at the Class 5A state meet, which also saw Grandview finish in fifth place, Cherokee Trail in 13th and Smoky Hill 23rd. Full list of Aurora top-20 placers, here and complete team scores and championship/consolation finals results, here

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 10, here

THURSDAY, FEB. 9: Alejandro Flores poured in 33 points to lead the Aurora Central boys basketball team to a 70-35 win over Regis Groff. …A 20-point effort for Maximus Matthews, plus 19 for Josh Arce, 13 for Kaiemion Ashley and 10 for Oriel Bailey led the Gateway boys basketball team to a 62-56 win over Adams City. …Hana Belibi scored 18 points and Coryn Watts added 14, but the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team fell at ThunderRidge 56-55. …Jenesse Byrd’s 17 points and Zane Bullock’s 16 helped key the Rangeview girls basketball team to a 56-49 non-league home win over Colorado Springs Christian.

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 9, here

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8: The Grandview boys basketball team secured Centennial League regular season honors with a 71-59 win at Smoky Hill. Colin Bilotta’s 19 points led four players in double figures for the Wolves, while Rickey Mitchell had 27 for the Buffs. …The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team’s bid for Centennial League regular season top honors got away with a 42-26 home loss to Cherry Creek. Damara Allen had eight points for the Cougars. …Eianna Jackson scored 22 points and Ashlyn Stapleton added 16 as the Vista PEAK girls basketball team downed Regis Groff 77-38. …Nia McKenzie tallied 12 points to lead the Eaglecrest girls basketball team, which suffered a 50-47 overtime loss at Mullen. …Kenny Black-Knox scored 16 points and Royce Edwards had 12, but the Rangeview boys basketball team fell at Denver East 74-54 in a game to decide the top team in their City League division. …DeAndre Brown’s 31 points keyed the Eaglecrest boys basketball team to an 85-66 win over Mullen.

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8, here

TUESDAY, FEB. 7: TaRea Fulcher went for 22 points and Joe Dorais 21 as the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team knocked off Highlands Ranch 68-65. …D’Ahja Horton tallied 17 points and Danielle Washington added 11 as the Rangeview girls basketball team topped Denver East 49-28 in City League play. …Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez finished with 20 points to boost the Aurora Central girls basketball team past Thornton 46-43. …Chandin Jenings (Cherokee Trail) had a goal, but the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team lost to Denver East 4-1.

— The full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 7, here