AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Dec. 19-Dec. 25, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 12.19-12.25.23

SATURDAY, DEC. 23: The Grandview boys basketball team topped Regis Jesuit 51-49 in overtime in the last game before winter break for both teams. Noah Sevy’s short hook shot in the lane in the closing seconds of the extra session sent the Wolves — who got 13 points from Cole Holtman and nine from Breven Anderson — into break at 3-8. Regis Jesuit (6-3) had three players in double figures in Eric Fiedler (14 points), Damarius Taylor (12) and Lucas Dickinson (10).

FRIDAY, DEC. 22: The Overland boys basketball team picked up a 60-50 victory over George Washington Prep at Dwan Hurt Holiday Classic in California. Siraaj Ali poured in 18 points to pace Trailblazers, while Kymani Eason added 14. …The Rangeview girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with an 82-21 road win at Smoky Hill in a meeting of local teams. The Raiders enter the break at 3-6, while the Buffaloes dropped to 1-8. …The Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest boys wrestling teams competed in a set of dual matches held at Ball Arena, site of the state wrestling tournament. The Cougars got a win by fall from 157-pounder Scott Stevens, plus major decision victories from Jay Everhart (126) and Michael Collins (190) in a 57-14 loss to Chatfield, while the Raptors — who lost to Fruita Monument 51-15 — saw Gabe Rangel (165) win by fall and Ethan Diaz (126) won a decision in a match of ranked wrestlers. …Sam Switzer’s second-period goal was all the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team would produce offensively in a 1-1 overtime tie with Mountain. Jack Ryan (Cherokee Trail) made 23 saves on the 24 shots he faced in the net for the Bruins, while Austin Katz assisted on their only goal.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21: Eric Fiedler’s 25-point effort helped the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team win a 66-54 visit to Cherokee Trail in a local matchup. Damarius Taylor scored 19 points as well for the Raiders, while Alec Roumph had eight. The Cougars had a pair of double-digit scorers in Amari Chandler with 13 points and Braylen Thomas with 11. …The Overland boys basketball team triumphed over Hamilton (Calif.) 75-56 in a Dwan Hurt Holiday Classic contest in California. Isreal Littleton’s 22 points led the way for the Trailblazers, who got 14 points from Dontae Graham, 13 from TJ Manuel and 12 from Siraaj Ali. …Despite a fourth-quarter rally, the Eaglecrest boys basketball team dropped a 70-64 road game at Mountain Vista. …Kenny Black-Knox tallied 13 points, while Archie Weatherspoon V contributed 11 for the Rangeview boys basketball team, which lost at Rock Canyon 68-47. …The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team finished fourth in the Joe Smith Division bracket of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix after a 68-55 loss at the hands of St. Mary’s (Calif.). In the same bracket, Grandview finished 13th with a 48-44 loss to Springfield (Missouri). …The Vista PEAK Prep girls basketball team finished 3-1 in the Sapphire Division of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in the wake of a 43-35 defeat of Mountainside (Oregon). …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team — which donned ugly Christmas sweaters when not on the mat — earned a pair of wins in a home tri-dual meet, as it downed Pueblo Central 54-26 and Douglas County 60-18. Jordan Heibult (120 pounds), Alaysia Ornelas (140) and Gianna Falise (170) won twice by fall, while Chasey Karabell (100), Lilyana Valdez (145) & Emma Roberts also had pins …Remington Zimmerer (105 pounds) and Alexis Segura (125) earned wins by fall for the Regis Jesuit girls wrestling team in a 57-18 home dual loss to top-ranked Pomona.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20: The Smoky Hill boys basketball team rolled to a 78-45 victory over South Medford (Oregon) in play at the Hardwood Invitational. …Hana Belibi poured in 24 points and was joined in double figures by Coryn Watts (15), Iliana Greene (11) and Graysen Redpath (11) for the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team in a 79-37 road win at Monarch. The Raiders entered winter break with a 6-3 record. …The Overland girls basketball team finished as the runner-up of the Northglenn Shootout tournament with a 55-44 loss to Standley Lake. Gateway finished in sixth place after it dropped a 44-18 decision to Pomona. …The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team suffered its first loss at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix with a 58-44 Joe Smith Division semifinal loss to Bullis (Maryland). In the same bracket, Grandview defeated Willamette (Oregon) 55-41. …The Vista PEAK Prep girls basketball team raced past Campbell Hall (Calif.) 52-31 in the Sapphire Division of the Tarkanaian Classic in Las Vegas. Knakai Starks finished with 16 points and Amirah Pena added 10. … The Rangeview girls basketball team played its first home game of the season and fell to Valor Christian 70-30. …The Cherokee Trail girls swim team defeated Arapahoe 175-131 in a Centennial League road dual. The Cougars swept the relay events, got two event wins from Sarah Woren and firsts from Ava Zadigan, Aria Clouse, Bella Lane and Ella Drakulich to defeat the Warriors.

TUESDAY, DEC. 19: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in Colorado with a 58-50 home defeat at the hands of Douglas County. …Kyree Polk’s 21 points paced the Vista PEAK Prep boys basketball team in its visit to Lewis-Palmer, which ended with a 64-52 defeat. Alante Monroe-Elazier added 10 for the Bison. … The Rangeview boys basketball team fell to Ralston Valley 54-42. …The Overland boys basketball team opened the Dwan Hurt Holiday Classic in California with a 74-70 loss to host Serra despite Siraaj Ali’s 24-point outing. …The Smoky Hill boys basketball team dropped a 64-58 contest to Roosevelt (Oregon) at the Hardwood Invite. …The Gateway boys basketball team dropped a 58-54 decision to Bear Creek. …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team headed into the winter break at 8-2 with a 43-29 road win at Yuma that was fueled by Shyann Farbes with 12 points, while Brooklyn Bickerstaff and Naomi Emecheta had 10 apiece. …A double-double for Sienna Betts (21 points, 10 rebounds) wasn’t enough for the Grandview girls basketball team in a 77-41 loss to Mission Hills (Calif.) in a Nike Tournament of Champions game.