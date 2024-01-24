AURORA | A look back at the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 16-Jan. 22, 2024:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor.



THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 1.16-1.22.24



MONDAY, JAN. 22: Alex Riddick scored 15 points, while Breven Anderson added 13 and Jalen Dourisseau and Cameron Pritchard chipped in 10 apiece as the Grandview boys basketball team topped Columbine 65-53. …The Cherokee Trail boys basketball team picked up a 74-51 home non-league win over Golden. …The Aurora Central boys basketball team stayed unbeaten in the Colorado League with a 76-67 home defeat of Adams City. …The Gateway boys basketball team earned a 76-57 Colorado League road win at Thornton.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20: Kenny Black-Knox poured in 30 points and was joined in double figures by Elijah Denney with 13 and Mareon Chapman with 11 as the Rangeview boys basketball team rolled past Highlands Ranch 72-55 for a non-league home win. …The Grandview boys wrestling team finished fifth at the rugged Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus H.S. that saw 38 teams from multiple states score. Five Wolves earned spots on the medal podium (top six), led by Charlie Herting’s third-place result at 165. Jonathan Montes Gonzales (150) and Leland Day (285) finished fourth, with Nehemiah Quintana (132) in fifth and Oz Nowick (215) in sixth. …A split Grandview boys wrestling team won the championship of the Downtown Throwdown with 212 points, which topped Mead (208.5) for top honors. The Wolves had 13 top-four placers, including five champions. …The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team finished in second place among 21 teams at the Northglenn Norse Invitational behind 10 top-six placers. Champions were Adonias Cantu (113 pounds) and Thayne Lundy (175) along with runners-up Ethan Diaz (120) and Alijah Gabaldon (126). Fifth-place Regis Jesuit had a pair of champions in Garrett Reece (150) and Ryan Curran (157). …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team racked up 215.5 points to lead 44 teams at the Tiara Challenge hosted by Douglas County H.S. Gianna Falise won the 190-pound championship, while Chasey Karabell finished second at 100 pounds. Regis Jesuit, which tied for 11th place, had two runners-up in Remington Zimmerer (110) and Alexis Segura (125), while Overland tied for 20th with two placers, Smoky Hill tied for 26th with two placers as well and Amelia Bacon earned a podium spot in sixth for 28th-place Vista PEAK Prep. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team scored in every period en route to a 5-2 win over Denver East. Charles Keating and Carter Sharkey (Cherokee Trail), Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov and Connor Wagner scored goals, while Eric Burggraf (Grandview) had two assists and Dylan Eldridge (Cherokee Trail) made 12 saves on 14 shots. …The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team blanked Standley Lake 6-0, aided by a five-goal third period. Anthony Otero and Nolan Williams scored two goals apiece, Ian Beck had a pair of assists and Marc Broussard earned a shutout with 25 saves.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19: Jason Noone’s free throws with four seconds remaining in regulation provided the winning margin for the Eaglecrest boys basketball team in a 63-62 Centennial League win at Overland. LaDavian King finished with 18 points, Garrett Barger added 15 and Kris Coleman 11 for the Raptors, who survived a 22-point effort from Siraaj Ali, who sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer. TJ Manuel finished with 10 points for the Trailblazers. …The Smoky Hill boys basketball team held off a challenge from visiting Cherokee Trail for a 55-53 Centennial League home win. Kevin Sylla (13 points), Damian Dirden (12) and Ray Gasaway (10) all scored in double figures, while Braylen Thomas had a game-high 14 for the Cougars. …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team dropped an 87-84 overtime road contest at Rock Canyon despite 31 points from Damarius Taylor, 20 from Eric Fiedler and 18 from Alec Roumph. …The Rangeview boys basketball team rolled past Hinkley 87-43 in City League play with help from Archie Weatherspoon V’s 15 points, 14 from Kenny Black-Knox, 13 from Mareon Chapman and 10 from Yasin Sekue. Erick Perez countered with 22 points and Lawrence Morris 10 for the Thunder. …Sienna Betts recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Maya Smith and Ava Chang went for 10 points each for the Grandview girls basketball team in a 55-49 Centennial League road win at Arapahoe. …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team got up big early and held off Overland for a 44-41 Centennial League victory. Shyann Farbes and Danivea Hughes paced the Raptors with 11 points apiece. … The Cherokee Trail girls basketball team topped Smoky Hill 109-11. …The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team dropped a 4-1 contest to Valor Christian in what was a one-goal game until two empty net scores in the third period. Ian Beck had the Raiders’ lone goal. … Daniil Korobeynikov and Dominic Suchkov head a goal and an assist apiece and Dylan Eldridge (Cherokee Trail) stopped 15 shots in the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team’s 5-2 win over Castle View.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18: Alejandro Flores knocked down nine 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 41 points to help the Aurora Central boys basketball team to a 76-55 Colorado League win at Thornton. Charles Laurendine II added 17 points. …Six Vista PEAK Prep boys basketball players scored in double figures — and another had nine —in a 96-35 City League victory over Kennedy. Alante Monroe-Elazier led the Bison with 15 points, while James Brown III and Truth Isaac had 11 apiece. …The Gateway boys basketball team outscored Skyview 28-7 in the first quarter and rolled to a 67-29 Colorado League victory. …The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team snapped Rock Canyon’s eight-game winning streak with a 73-48 Continental League home victory. Hana Belibi scored 20 points, Coryn Watts added 19 (she passed the 1,000-point career mark in the process) and Jane Rumpf had 11. …Eianna Jackson tallied 11 points, while Mackenzie Griffin, Mimi McGaughy, Amaya Nance and Amirah Pena had 10 apiece as the balanced Vista PEAK Prep girls basketball team beat Kennedy 69-44 in City League competition. …The Eaglecrest boys wrestling team edged Brighton 36-34 in a home dual match that featured pins by Blake Saddler (106 pounds), Ethan Maughan (144), Thayne Lundy (175), Dalton Leivian (190) and Braden Conroy (215) plus a win by decision from 120-pounder Ethan Diaz. …The Overland boys wrestling team defeated Smoky Hill in a matinee dual in which maximum points were awarded in all 14 weight classes. The Trailblazers got wins by fall from Matin Irgitov (106 pounds), James Wethington (113), Victor Carrasco (126), Apurva Adhikari (132), Kevin Martinez-Torres (144), Eric Kelly (150), Francisco Barrera Hernandez (215) and Silver Velasquez DeLao (285), while the Buffaloes got pins from Dashawn Jenkins (120), Devin Smith (138), Elvin Fiallos (165) and Zachary Brophy (175). …The Regis Jesuit boys wrestling team cruised to a 69-12 dual win over ThunderRidge as Richard Avila (113 pounds), Richard Carrier (126), Connor Mohr (138), Daniel Lantz (144), Garrett Reece (150), Durrell Barber (190) and Daniel Lovato (285) won by fall. …The Vista PEAK Prep boys wrestling team earned a 48-28 dual victory over Adams City, boosted by wins via pin from Zachary Voltura (165 pounds), Jason Leadens (190) and Joseph Maes (285). …The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team picked up back-to-back dual victories over Brighton (66-18) and Regis Jesuit (64-12) in a home tri-dual meet. Natalie Replogle (135 pounds) was the only Raptor to wrestle twice and won both by fall, while Bailee Mestas (130), Alaysia Ornelas (140), Lilyana Valdez (145), Gianna Falise (190) and Emma Roberts (235) each had a pin on the evening. Regis Jesuit got wins by fall from Remington Zimmerer at 110 pounds as well as Marisol Shukie (130) in the loss to Eaglecrest. …The Overland girls wrestling team earned a 60-24 Centennial League home dual win over Smoky Hill without winning a single match, as the Trailblazers received 10 wins by forfeit. The Buffaloes got wins by fall from Stephanie Ngoc (120 pounds), Keira Vazquez (125) and Maddie Patterson (145) along with a forfeit. …The Cherokee Trail girls swim team secured a 122-10 Centennial League dual win against Overland with 10 wins in 11 events. Seven different Cougars won individual events along with a relay sweep, while diver Maya Richman earned the Trailblazers’ victory. …The Smoky Hill girls swim team dropped a 117-69 Centennial League dual meet visit to Cherry Creek, despite a pair of wins from Cameryn Walkup (200 yard individual medley and 100 butterfly), Mya Noffsinger’s victory in the 500 freestyle and Lyla Bailey’s first in diving. …The Grandview girls swim team recorded a 117-66 Centennial League dual win at Eaglecrest. Emma Busta, Makenna Dyk, Baylie Renner, Keira Vail, Peyton Belcher, Jasia Barnes and diver Tanvi Jitta claimed events for the Wolves, while Shannon Beaulieu and Mila Huseby won events and combined with Jacelyn Bowman and Lin Naraoka to take the 200 freestyle relay.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17: The Smoky Hill boys basketball team used spurts in the second and third quarters on the way to a 70-53 victory at Eaglecrest in the Centennial League opener for both teams. Kevin Sylla scored 20 points, Kaylan Graham added 19 and Carter Basquez 11 for the Buffaloes, who overcame a hot shooting start for the Raptors, who got 17 points from LaDavian King and 12 more from Garrett Barger. …Cole Holtman tallied 16 points and Breven Anderson added 14 for the Grandview boys basketball team, which won a 52-37 Centennial League road contest at Cherokee Trail. The Cougars were paced by Braylen Thomas, who finished with a game-high 19 points. …The Overland boys basketball team downed Mullen 67-59 in Centennial League play behind a trio of double-digit scorers in TJ Manuel (15 points), Siraaj Ali (14) and Dontae Graham (11). …In a monster clash to open the Centennial League schedule, the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team downed rival Grandview 52-40 on its home floor. Damara Allen scored 18 points to pace the Cougars — who also got eight points apiece from Madeline Gibbs and Delainey Miller —which was enough to overcome a 22-point effort from Wolves’ star Sienna Betts. …The Eaglecrest girls basketball team got a 24-point outburst from Shyann Farbes to lead the way in a 76-15 Centennial League victory over Smoky Hill. …The Overland girls basketball team dropped a 69-40 contest to Mullen in Centennial League play. …The Vista PEAK Prep girls wrestling team split two matches in a tri-dual, as the Bison defeated Smoky Hill 52-6 and lost to Mountain Vista 33-30. Marley Allen, Riley Hettich and Amelia Bacon wrestled two matches and won by fall in each for Vista PEAK Prep. Smoky Hill lost to Mountain Vista 48-18 as well. The Buffaloes got wins by fall from Keira Vazquez and Stephanie Ngoc against the Golden Eagles. …The Rangeview girls swim team fell to Denver East 117-68 in a City League dual meet. Fernanda Recio (200 yard freestyle) and Kayla Allen (100 butterfly) earned event victories for the Raiders. …The Hinkley girls swim team finished between winner Denver North and Adams City at a home tri-dual meet. Rylee Johnson (100 yard butterfly) and Kateland Rodriguez (100 freestyle) earned wins and combined with Andrea and Ana Campos to claim the 400 freestyle relay.

TUESDAY, JAN. 16: The majority of competition was canceled when Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools and Regis Jesuit were closed due to dangerously low temperatures. …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team got the chance to play at Ponderosa and came away with a 59-53 Continental League victory. Eric Fiedler scored 21 points and Lucas Dickinson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. …The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team rolled past Ponderosa 85-31 in Continental League play. Jada Hodges paced the Raiders with 20 points, while she was joined in double figures by Hana Belibi (16), Iliana Greene (14) and Coryn Watts (13).