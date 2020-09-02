AURORA | The announcement that a staff member and 66 students at Overland High School have been put into quarantine until Sept. 11 as a precaution because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 (as reported by the Sentinel Monday) hasn’t had any affect on the school’s athletic teams in competition.

Overland athletic director Karl Buck told the Sentinel Tuesday that none of the students in the cohort that won’t return to the building in person until the week of Sept. 14 were involved in the four sports (softball, cross country, boys tennis and boys golf) currently underway.

“It was stressful crossreferencing that list,” Buck said.

Overland had competition in both golf and tennis on Monday, as golfers competed in the Cherry Creek Invitational — which saw Dominic Gonzales record an ace on the par-3 Hole No. 14 at Kennedy Golf Course — while the tennis team dropped a 5-2 Centennial League decision to Cherokee Trail (Full Aurora prep sports scoreboard).

Buck said he planned to reach out to the schools scheduled to play Overland in athletics — a group including Rangeview and Mountain Range, which are to play softball at Overland Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, and Riverdale Ridge, which is scheduled to play tennis at Utah Park against Overland Thursday — to let them know the teams are unaffected.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports