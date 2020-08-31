67 quarantined after Overland High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

AURORA | One staff member and 66 students at Overland High School in Aurora are in quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The district worked with the Tri-County Health Department to do contact tracing to determine which students and staff would need to quarantine, Cherry Creek School District spokesperson Abbe Smith told the Sentinel in an email.

The affected students and staff will need to quarantine through Friday, Sept. 11 and will be able to come back to school the week of Sept. 14, according to an email that was sent out to families at Overland High School.

This is the first large group of students that have had to quarantine in Cherry Creek since the beginning of the school year, which started Aug. 17. The district, which has elected to do in-person schooling this fall, is placing students in cohorts in an attempt to limit how many people will be affected when a person contracts the virus.

The staff member was last at the school on Friday, the email said. Two other staff members reported feeling ill but received negative COVID-19 tests over the weekend.