AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 22, 2023:

BOYS SWIMMING

John Strain Memorial (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 1,104 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 891; 3. Highlands Ranch 643; 4. GRANDVIEW 624; 5. Heritage 536; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 398; 7. Fort Collins 327; 8. Douglas County 320; 9. Denver East 140; 10. OVERLAND 26

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 32.33 seconds (meet record, previous 1:35.32 by Cherry Creek in 2022); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Mason Kajfosz (Highlands Ranch), 1 minute, 40.68 seconds (pool record, previous 1:41.53 by Kajfosz in 2022); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Trevor Boodt (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 54.30 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. HAWKINS WENDT (REGIS JESUIT), 21.21 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Brodie Johnson (Cherry Creek), 49.53 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Colin Mikulecky (Cherry Creek), 45.47 seconds (pool record, previous 45.10 seconds by Cherry Creek’s Darryl Turner in 2013); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Vlad Kazakin (Highlands Ranch), 4 minutes, 49.56 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. REGIS JESUIT (Hawkins Wendt, Carter Anderson, Ronan Krauss, Truman Inglis), 1 minute, 24.02 seconds (meet & pool record, previous 1:24.85 by Regis Jesuit (Aguirre, Inglis, Dugan, Wendt) in 2022); 100 yard backstroke — 1. OLIVER SCHIMBERG (GRANDVIEW), 49.59 seconds (pool record, previous 50.51 by Cherry Creek’s Cade Martin in 2022); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Trevor Boodt (Cherry Creek), 55.56 seconds (pool record, previous 56.94 by Regis Jesuit’s Will Goodwin in 2019); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. REGIS JESUIT (Hawkins Wendt, Charlie Klein, Ronan Krauss, Truman Inglis), 3 minutes, 5.17 seconds (meet & pool record, previous 3:08.34 by Regis Jesuit (Wendt, Durgan, Krauss Aguirre) in 2022