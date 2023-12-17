AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 65, Hinkley 33
Score by quarters:
Gateway 13 16 20 16 — 65
Hinkley 15 5 7 6 — 33
Gateway points: Hayden Von Boeckman 17, Maximus Matthews 9, Kaiemion Ashley 8, Colt Wenzel 8, Terrance Davis 7, Oriel Bailey 6, Karim Bellali 6. Hinkley points: Erick Perez 11, Jaheim Robinson 6, Angel Castelan 5, Ethan Simmons 5, Omar Anderson 3, Lawrence Morris 3
Vista PEAK Prep 79, Eagle Ridge Academy 49
Chatfield Charger Challenge (at Chatfield H.S.)
Championship game: Heritage 53, Cherokee Trail 45
Cherry Creek Christmas Classic (at Cherry Creek H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Arapahoe 42, Grandview 38
Seventh-place game: Fairview 68, Rangeview 65
Curtis Winter Classic (Washington)
Championship: Curtis 60, Eaglecrest 54
Hardwood Invitational (Oregon)
Smoky Hill 71, La Salle Prep 61
Mullen Christmas Classic (at Mullen H.S.)
Northfield 86, Aurora Central 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway 57, Hinkley 21
GIRLS SWIMMING
The REX Coaches Invitational (at VMAC)
Class 5A team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 702 points; 2. Cherry Creek 520; 3. Heritage 436.50; 4. Fairview 416; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 412; 6. GRANDVIEW 377; 7. Legacy 357; 8. Fossil Ridge 308.50; 9. Arapahoe 304; 10. Brighton 290; 11. Columbine 287; 12. Rock Canyon 256; 13. Legend 231; 14. SMOKY HILL 206; 15. Mountain Range 205; 16. Denver East 139; 17. Ralston Valley 109; 18. Douglas County 70; 19. Chaparral 66; 20. Horizon 58; 21. Rocky Mountain 48; 22. Chatfield 44; 23. Valor Christian 43; 24. Fort Collins 30; 25. Arvada West 21; 26. RANGEVIEW 9
Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 44.84 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Marissa Inouye (Mountain Range), 1 minute, 50.54 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 2 minutes, 5.80 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Amelia Mason (Fairview), 23.16 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. MAYA KRIZ (REGIS JESUIT), 453.50 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Amelia Mason (Fairview), 55.04 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Ella Gaca Thiele (Fossil Ridge), 51.35 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Mika Nikanorov (Douglas County), 4 minutes, 43.96 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 36.41 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 55.53 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. CHARLOTTE BURNHAM (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 3.00 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 28.87 seconds
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 7, Kent Denver 0
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 5 2 — 7
Kent Denver 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek goals: Austin Katz 2, Larenz Johnson, Charles Keating, Daniil Korobeynikov, William O’Grady, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Suchkov 2, Eric Burggraf, Katz, Carter Sharkey, Connor Wagner
Poudre School District 6, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 — 1
Poudre SD 3 2 1 — 6
Regis Jesuit goal: Avery Osgood. Regis Jesuit assist: Ian Beck. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (22 shots on goal-16 saves)